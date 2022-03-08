Apple TV+ to broadcast “Friday Night Baseball”

Major League Baseball is headed to Apple TV+. CEO Tim Cook announced a partnership with Major League Baseball Tuesday at Apple’s “Peek Performance” event which will include a weekly “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader on the company’s streaming platform. Per the press release, the weekly doubleheaders will include live pre and postgame shows that will be available as soon as the regular season begins.

Apple TV+ will also provide “MLB Big Inning,” which will be a live show that features highlights and look-ins that airs every weeknight. They will also provide a new 24/7 livestream that includes game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games as well as on-demand programing. In fact, it sounds a lot like what MLB Network currently provides with more options.

Friday’s doubleheaders will be exclusive to Apple TV+ and free of local broadcast restrictions. The press release says that “Friday Night Baseball” will be available on Apple TV+ for a limited time without the need for a subscription.