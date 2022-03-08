MLB lockout: Details emerging on league’s latest proposal to Players Association

It is an important day for Major League Baseball as ownership has once again imposed a deadline with the threat of cancelling games if an agreement is not reached. As the two sides work deep into Tuesday night, Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic have shared numerous details of the league’s latest proposal to the players.

According to Drellich and Rosenthal:

Luxury tax thresholds: $230M, 232M, 236M, 240M, 242M. According to Drellich, one of the main issues is ownership wants to add in a new surcharge level to the luxury tax.

Minimum player salaries: $700K, 715K, 730K, 750K, 770K.

Pre-arbitration player pool of $40M.

MLB is tying removal of the qualifying offer to instituting an international draft.

Players can be optioned max 5 times before being exposed to waivers.

Small markets can pick in draft lottery for two straight years before sliding to 10th pick.

Large markets can pick only one year in lottery before going to 10th.

There are numerous other developments coming out, and it seems to be a very fluid situation. As of 10 p.m. ET we are awaiting the MLBPA’s response, and, hopefully, either an agreement or counter-proposal that will get us back on the field sooner than later. Stay tuned.