This Day in Braves History: March 9

2014 - Kris Medlen exited a spring start with an apparent elbow injury.

2015 - The Braves make their first roster moves of the spring, optioning LHP Ian Thomas and IF Elmer Reyes to Gwinnett while reassigning RHP Matt Capps, C Yenier Bello, C Tanner Murphy and infielder Johan Camargo to minor league camp.

2015 - The Braves are reportedly among the teams interested in Cuban infielder Hector Olivera.

2017 - Atlanta reassigned lefty Sean Newcomb to minor league camp. Newcomb will make his major league debut in June and finish the season in the Braves rotation.

MLB History

1981 - The Chicago White Sox sign free agent catcher Carlton Fisk who was declared a free agent in February after the Boston Red Sox failed to mail him a contract by the deadline imposed under the basic agreement.

1995 - Major League Baseball owners unanimously approve two expansion teams, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Each club will pay a $130 million franchise fee and will begin play in 1998.

