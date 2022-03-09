The Best Braves Closers Since 1990

Since 1990, the Atlanta Braves have benefited from some of the best seasons produced by closers in MLB history. Hi there, John Smoltz and Craig Kimbrel, Hall of Famer and a possible Hall of Famer.

On the other end of the spectrum, there were seasons where the team tried to rely on Dan Kolb and Chris Reitsma.

Between those two extremes were a collection of seasons that found long-term, primary closers few and far between. Included in this group of closers were several fantastic trade-deadline additions, some multi-year relievers who assumed the closers role for a season or two, multiple prospect who had a shot at closing and a few relievers who found themselves thrust into a closer’s role unexpectedly.

There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get to it. Unlike the look back at the best non-closing relievers since 1990, the only requirement for this analysis was a minimum of five saves in a single regular season. This allows for late-season call-ups, trade deadline acquisitions and injury-replacements to qualify.

As with the prior article, the focus will be on the following stats: ERA+, bWAR, Games, Inning Pitched, WHIP, SO9 and SO/W. Obviously, Saves will also come into play here. While there are many more stats available, these statistics from Baseball-reference provide a solid baseline.

Before jumping into the post-1990 data, a few notes about pre-1990 closers since that was a topic of comment conversation in the non-closing reliever article.

Gene Garber holds the Braves record for saves prior to 1990 with 141, a number that still ranks him third in franchise history. The underrated fireman spent ten years with Atlanta in the late 1970’s and most of the 1980’s, appearing in 557 games as a Braves reliever.

Cecil Upshaw ranks sixth with his 79 saves during his seven seasons from 1966 to 1973.

Also in the top 10 for Saves in franchise history is Rick Camp with 57. Known for his dramatic, 18th-inning home run on July 4, 1985, the Trion, Ga.-native appeared in 414 games for Atlanta between 1976 and 1985, including several seasons as the primary closer.

The 1980’s had a number of effective veteran relievers that provided excellent seasons - including work in the closers role. Terry Forster and Donnie Moore joined Garber as key members of the early ‘80’s closer committee.

Steve Bedrosian, who would win the NL Cy Young Award in 1987 as Philadelphia's closer, provided numerous excellent seasons partly spent as a closer before the Braves moved him into the starting rotation in 1985. They traded him the following season. He saved 143 of his 184 career saves outside of Atlanta.

Paul Assenmacher launched a successful 14-year MLB career with Atlanta. He was excellent in two of his three seasons before being traded, including a 159 ERA+ and seven saves as a rookie in 1986.

Joe Boever did post 22 saves in 1989, but with an ERA nearing 4.00 and an ERA+ of 92.

Lastly, Bruce Sutter was a marquee free agent signing before the 1985 season but injuries contributed to a disastrous 112 games for Atlanta. Although a Hall of Famer, his work with Atlanta was middling at best. Because of the structure of his contract, Atlanta continued paying Sutter more than $1M per season through the 2020 season meaning that for 36 total years, the Braves paid Sutter.

Seven Hall of Fame pitchers collected five or more career Saves for the Braves franchise, with only Smoltz appearing in the post-1990 list. The other HOF pitchers collecting Saves for the Braves were: Sutter (40), Phil Niekro (29), Warren Spahn (28), Hoyt Wilhelm (17), Kid Nichols (15), and Vic Wells (5).

There will be a lot of the expected names in the post-1990 list of closers but there are also a handful of surprises that are sure to make you say, “Really!?!” so loud that your co-workers, family or pets will wonder what the heck is going on with you.

Best Single Seasons Since 1990

Here is a look at the best single seasons by closing relievers since 1990.

Top 5 Seasons, by bWAR

John Smoltz, 2003, 3.2

Craig Kimbrel, 2012, 3.2

Craig Kimbrel, 2013, 3.1

Jonny Venters, 2010, 3.0

Mike Stanton, 1991, 2.6

Top 5 Seasons, by Saves

John Smoltz, 2002, 55

Craig Kimbrel, 2013, 50

Craig Kimbrel, 2014, 47

Craig Kimbrel, 2011, 46

John Smoltz, 2003, 45

Top 5 Seasons, by ERA+

Bob Wickman, 2006, 434

Craig Kimbrel, 2012, 399

John Smoltz, 2003, 385

Craig Kimbrel, 2013, 311

Alejandro Pena, 1991, 286

Top 5 Seasons, by WHIP

Craig Kimbrel, 2012, 0.654

Alejandro Pena, 1991, 0.724

Kyle Farnsworth, 2005, 0.805

Rafael Soriano, 2007, 0.861

Billy Wagner, 2010, 0.865

Top 5 Seasons, by SO9

Craig Kimbrel, 2012, 16.7

Craig Kimbrel, 2011, 14.8

Craig Kimbrel, 2014, 13.9

Billy Wagner, 2010, 13.5

Craig Kimbrel, 2013, 13.2

Top 5 Seasons, by SO/W

Bob Wickman, 2006, 12.5

Mark Melancon, 2019, 12.0

John Smoltz, 2003, 9.13

Craig Kimbrel, 2012, 8.29

Billy Wagner, 2010, 7.73

Top 5 Seasons, by FIP

Craig Kimbrel, 2012, 0.78

Craig Kimbrel, 2011, 1.52

John Smoltz, 2003, 1.54

Craig Kimbrel, 2014, 1.83

Mark Melancon, 2019, 1.83

Top 5 Seasons, by Games

Jonny Venters, 2010, 85

Mike Gonzalez, 2009, 80

Craig Kimbrel, 2011, 79

Rafael Soriano, 2009, 77

Mark Wohlers, 1996, 77

Top 5 Seasons, by IP

Greg McMichael, 1993, 91.2

Jonny Venters, 2010, 88

John Smoltz, 2004, 81.2

John Smoltz, 2002, 80.1

Mike Stanton, 1993, 78

Best Single Seasons by Decade

Here are the best single season performance by Braves’ closers by decade.

Top 5 bWAR, 1990s

Mike Stanton, 1991, 2.6

Greg McMichael, 1993, 2.5

Mark Wohlers, 1995, 2.5

Kent Mercker, 1991, 2.4

Juan Berenguer, 1991, 2.4

Top 5 Saves, 1990s

Mark Wohlers, 1996, 39

John Rocker, 1999, 38

Mark Wohlers, 1997, 33

Kerry Ligtenberg, 1998, 30

Mike Stanton, 1993, 27

Top 5 ERA+, 1990s

Alejandro Pena, 1991, 286

Mark Wohlers, 1995, 204

Greg McMichael, 1993, 195

John Rocker, 1999, 181

Juan Berenguer, 1991, 176

Top 5 bWAR, 2000s

John Smoltz, 2003, 3.2

John Smoltz, 2004, 2.1

Rafael Soriano, 2009, 1.9

Mike Gonzalez, 2009, 1.5

Mike Remlinger, 2000, 1.4

Top 5 Saves, 2000s

John Smoltz, 2002, 55

John Smoltz, 2003, 45

John Smoltz, 2004, 44

Rafael Soriano, 2009, 27

John Rocker, 2000, 24

Top 5 ERA+, 2000s

Bob Wickman, 2006, 434

John Smoltz, 2003, 385

Kyle Farnsworth, 2005, 217

Mike Gonzalez, 2009, 171

Rafael Soriano, 2009, 146

Top 5 bWAR, 2010s

Craig Kimbrel, 2012, 3.2

Craig Kimbrel, 2013, 3.1

Jonny Venters, 2010, 3.0

Craig Kimbrel, 2011, 2.5

Craig Kimbrel, 2014, 2.5

Billy Wagner, 2010, 2.5

Top 5 Saves, 2010s

Craig Kimbrel, 2013, 50

Craig Kimbrel, 2014, 47

Craig Kimbrel, 2011, 46

Craig Kimbrel, 2012, 42

Billy Wagner, 2010, 37

Top 5 ERA+, 2010s

Craig Kimbrel 2012, 399

Craig Kimbrel, 2013, 311

Billy Wagner, 2010, 275

Arodys Vizcaíno, 2016, 242

Craig Kimbrel, 2014, 223

Best Cumulative Qualifying Seasons

Here is a look at the best cumulative numbers for closing relievers in qualifying seasons.

Top 5 bWAR, Qualifying Seasons

Craig Kimbrel, 2011-2014, 11.3

John Smoltz, 2001-2004, 7.2

Mark Wohlers, 1995-1998, 3.5

Arodys Vizcaíno, 2015-2018, 3.5

Kent Mercker, 1990-1992, 3.3

Top 5 Saves, Qualifying Seasons

Craig Kimbrel, 2011-2014, 185

John Smoltz, 2001-2004, 154

Mark Wohlers, 1995-1998, 105

John Rocker, 1999-2001, 81

Jim Johnson, 2015-2017, 51

Most Qualifying Seasons

Arodys Vizcaíno, 2015-2018, 4

Craig Kimbrel, 2011-2014, 4

John Smoltz, 2001-2004, 4

Mark Wohlers, 1995-1998, 4

Youngest and Oldest Qualifying Closers

Lastly, here are the youngest and oldest qualifying closers.

Top 5 Youngest

Kent Mercker, 1990, 22

Mauricio Cabrera, 2016, 22

Kent Mercker, 1991, 23

Craig Kimbrel, 2011, 23

Six tied at 24

Top 5 Oldest

Jason Grilli, 2015, 38

Billy Wagner, 2010, 38

Bob Wickman, 2006, 37

John Smoltz, 2004, 37

John Smoltz, 2003, 36

Juan Berenguer, 1991, 36

Notable Tidbits

Here are a few tidbits of information on the qualifying closers, including a look at some of the worst qualifying statistics.

No Braves closer recorded double-digit saves in 1990. Joe Boever led the team with eight saves.

Alejandro Pena appeared in the fewest games of any qualifier. He appeared in 15 games in 1991.

Mark Melancon appeared in 23 games in both his 2019 and 2020 seasons with Atlanta.

Bob Wickman was missing part of a finger on his pitching hand. He followed his stunning 12..5 SO/W in 2006 with a 1.75 in 2007. He saved 20 in 2007 before losing the closers roll.

Will Smith, A.J. Minter and Jackson are qualifying pitchers expected to be on the Braves roster in 2022, whenever the season starts.

Two seasons saw three pitchers post more than 10 saves: 2000 (John Rocker, Kerry Ligtenberg, Mike Remlinger) and 2005 (Chris Reitsma, Dan Kolb, Kyle Farnsworth)

Farnsworth was acquired twice by Atlanta (2005 and 2010). In 2005, the Braves traded for him after his legendary incident with Jeremy Affeldt while Farnsworth was a member of the Detroit Tigers. Farnsworth was quite notorious.

Amongst the most unlikely pitchers to save more than five games in a season were Joe Hesketh (1990), Steve Karsay (2001), Chris Reitsma (2006), Ken Ray (2006), Mauricio Cabrera (2016) and Luke Jackson (2019).

Of the 60 qualifying closer seasons, 10% posted an ERA above 5.00.

Of the 60 qualifying closer seasons, 20% posted a bWAR below 0.0.

Mike Stanton saved 27 games in 1993 despite posting a 4.67 ERA.

Not to be outdone, Jim Johnson saved 22 games in 2017 with an ERA of 5.56.

Worst Qualifying Stats

bWAR: Mike Stanton, 1993, -1.7

ERA: Mark Wohlers, 1998, 10.18

ERA+: Mark Wohlers, 1998, 42

FIP: Mark Wohlers, 1998, 7.27

WHIP: Mark Wohlers, 1998, 2.508

SO/W: Mark Wohlers, 1998, 0.67

SO9: Chris Reitsma, 2006, 4.2

Worst Cumulative bWAR: Dan Kolb, -1.3

Final Thoughts

Rummaging through the data uncovered a few final acknowledgements.