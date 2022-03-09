Braves News: MLB’s Updated Proposal, Friday Night Baseball Broadcasts, and more

MLB drew up a new proposal for the union on Tuesday evening, tackling the luxury tax, minimum salary, arbitration pool, and more. The Athletic’s Evan Drellich provided a rundown of the updated proposal on Twitter:

MLB’s proposal, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal:



• Luxury tax thresholds: 230, 232, 236, 240, 242⁰

• Prearb pool: 40m, flat over time

• Pool counts against CBT (1.33m per team)

•Minimum salary: 700, 715, 730, 750, 770



(cont’d) — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 9, 2022

As expected, we have yet to hear a response from the Players Association, but continue to keep our ears open for a potential counter-offer or agreement.

