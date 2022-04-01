This Day in Braves History: April 1

Braves Franchise History

1939: Braves legend Phil Niekro is born. He made his debut with the Milwaukee Braves in 1964. During his incredible 24-year career he won a remarkable 318 games on the mound. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

MLB History

1957: In one of the strangest games ever the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates Play a scoreless spring training game that lasts for 18 innings in front of one of the smallest crowds ever recorded 432 people.

1962: The Detroit Tigers sign basketball player Dave DeBusschere he will pitch very well for the Chicago White Sox for two seasons. He is better known for helping the New York Knicks win two championships in 1970 and 73.

1985: Sports Illustrated lies about a New York Mets pitching prospect Sidd Finch. The article said his fastball was 168 miles an hour. The article also included fake quotes and staged photos from actual people in the Mets organization at the time it fooled thousands.

2013: For the first time ever both New York teams the Mets and the Yankees open the season at home on the same day.