Braves News: Extra Innings Rule Among Others Implemented in 2022

Major League Baseball, along with the Players Association, revealed new roster rules on Thursday.

MLB and the MLBPA jointly announced these rule changes for this season. pic.twitter.com/yYOkO2BCHF — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 31, 2022

The changes include:

28-man roster limit through May 1, including 29 for doubleheaders.

The 13-pitcher roster limit comes into play on May 2; teams will not be limited to 13 pitchers until that date.

Pitchers will be eligible for placement on a 10-day Injured List through May 1. After that, they will have to be shelved for 15 days, while the 10-day IL will remain an option for position players. The same also applies to option periods, which will bar recall of an optioned pitcher (unless there’s an injury) for 10 days through May 1, and 15 days thereafter. Position players will remain eligible for recall sooner.

Options prior to May 2 won’t count against the new five-options-in-a-season-before-forced-waivers limit.

In addition to these roster changes, there was also the dreaded announcement of the extra inning rule. Once again, in the event of extra innings, a runner will start on second base. This rule was supposed to only last until the conclusion of the 2021 season, but here we are again.

Braves News:

The Braves optioned LHP Dylan Lee and OF Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Gwinnett. Brock Holt (utility) was released per request. Atlanta now has 37 players in camp.

Bullpen capabilities, Matt Olson, and more in Starting Nine.

Kyle Muller and Tucker Davidson battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

MLB News:

Kelsey Wingert joins AT&T SportsNet and will report alongside the Rockies.

The Royals exercised manager Mike Matheny’s 2023 option. He is entering his third season as the Royals skipper.

The Orioles hand the ball to LHP John Means on Opening Day. The O’s begin their season on April 8 with a matchup against the Rays.

There are Bryan Reynolds trade talks between the Padres and Pirates. The outfielder has drawn interest from numerous clubs as of late but has remained in Pittsburgh.

Robinson Canó takes another shot at first base with the Mets during Spring Training. The 39-year-old has spent the majority of his career at second base.

RHP Yu Darvish earns his second consecutive Opening Day start for the Padres. San Diego takes on the D-backs on April 7.

Chicago White Sox SS Tim Anderson will miss the first two games of the regular season as he faces suspension after a bench clearing incident at the end of the 2021 season.

The Phillies hired former NL MVP Jimmy Rollins as their Special Advisor to the Front Office. He will assist the club on-field and also step into baseball operations.