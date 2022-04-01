Braves vs Twins Spring Training game thread

Max Fried will take the mound Friday in his final tune up before the regular season when the Atlanta Braves take on the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers. Fried was named as Atlanta’s Opening Day starter earlier this week. Friday will be his second appearance of the spring. He was sharp his first time out holding the Twins hitless over three scoreless innings.

Both Eddie Rosario and Guillermo Heredia are back in the lineup. Heredia was hit in the hand by a pitch Wednesday and sat out Thursday’s game. Rosario was scratched from Thursday’s lineup due to a sore foot. Matt Olson gets the day off on Friday with Orlando Arcia slotting in at first base.

Braves Lineup 4/1 vs Twins



1. Rosario RF

2. Swanson SS

3. d’Arnaud C

4. Ozuna LF

5. Albies 2B

6. Dickerson DH

7. Arcia 1B

8. Heredia CF

9. Gosselin 3B



Max Fried LHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) April 1, 2022

The Twins signed right-hander Chris Archer to a one-year deal earlier this week. He will make his spring debut in Friday’s game. Archer spent the 2021 season with Tampa Bay but injuries limited him to just six games and 19 1/3 total innings.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, April 1, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: WIFN 1340 AM / 103.7 FM