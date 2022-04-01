Battery Power TV: What to expect from Braves outfield, before and after Acuña’s return

You’ve seen the workout videos and the spring batting practice bombs. Ronald Acuña Jr. is coming back with a vengeance after missing the Braves’ championship run with a knee injury.

With his expected May return along with Adam Duvall, Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario in the fold, Atlanta should produce plenty of fireworks. But questions remain with this outfield and Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney set the expectations before and after Acuña is back in the lineup.

