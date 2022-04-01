SB Nation Reacts: MLB fans approve of the Universal DH

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Atlanta Braves fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Opening Day is less than a week away for the Atlanta Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball. Several rule changes were announced earlier this week for the 2022 season and SB Nation Reacts voters weighed in.

It is a little lower than I was expecting but 65 percent of reacts voters are in favor of the Universal DH. I was skeptical about the DH in 2020, but by the end of the season, I didn’t want to see it go away. Will be interesting to see how or if voters’ opinions change over the course of the season.

The most controversial rule change was the “Ghost Runner” or the beginning of extra innings with a runner at second base. This certainly speeds up the outcome, but it has been panned by fans across the board with 78 percent of Reacts voters answering that they don’t like it.

Major League Baseball also announced some revised roster rules for the first month of the season due to the shortened spring and lead up time to Opening Day. Eighty-seven percent of Reacts voters approve of the move. I can’t find any reason where it wouldn’t be a good idea.

Finally, MLB also approved a rule that would allow two-way players who start the game on the mound to remain in the game at DH. The rule is being called the “Ohtani Rule” and 73 percent of Reacts voters are for it.

