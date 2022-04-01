Terry McGuirk believes Braves will have top 10 payroll

Opening Day is less than a week away, and pay no mind to the fact that today is April Fool’s Day — I don’t think Braves Chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk was making jokes in his interview with Tim Tucker of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. For those of you that just want to read the stuff without synthesis or editorializing, here you go:

The main takeaway of this interview, though, I can really just blockquote:

We started last year with the 14th highest payroll (of the 30 teams), and it wasn’t too long ago that we were in the low 20s. Our goal — and the philosophy of what we tried to build here — was to get to a top-10 payroll as quickly as we could within the normal growth cycles. And we are there. This year, we believe we will be a top-10 payroll, and I’d like to march up that list, too. But I’ll take little steps before I can take a few bigger steps. We are not No. 10 in payroll; we probably are going to be No. 8 this year. It hasn’t all settled in yet (with final opening-day roster decisions yet to be made).

Cot’s Contracts currently has the Braves with a 26-man Opening Day payroll north of $172 million, which would shatter the previous high of $131 million set last year. The 40-man payroll calculated for luxury tax purposes is estimated at slightly north of $200 million, which is about $30 million higher than the team’s previous high, which was calculated end-of-season last year. (The pro-rated luxury tax payroll for 2020 was higher, but the Braves didn’t actually spend the pro-rated portion of that money.) While the roster isn’t finalized and we won’t know the end-of-season number until months from today, top 10 seems like a safe-ish bet.

Another nugget that McGuirk dropped was that the Braves have surpassed the Yankees in terms of secondary market demand for tickets, something that will likely only help the payroll situation going forward (though by how much, who knows). The Yankees have essentially been the undisputed ticket champs, but the Braves are outpacing them, at least on StubHub, clearing the Bombers’ total earnings by 10 percent at this point in terms of pre-sold tickets for 2022.

Beyond that, there are a few other things worth glancing at. With respect to the Freddie Freeman drama, McGuirk had this to say: “I think if we could all turn back the clock and Freddie could maybe take more charge of what happened and not put it in the hands of his representatives....” That seems to jive with a lot of sentiment expressed in various corners on the topic. The biggest secondary market action for the Braves on StubHub right now is apparently for the series when Freeman and the Dodgers come to visit Atlanta in June, so that should be fun. (The Braves will visit Chavez Ravine in April.)

Lastly, McGuirk gave high praise to Alex Anthopoulos, calling him essentially “the best in the business.”