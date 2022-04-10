Braves MiLB Recap: GreenJackets offense goes wild, Smith-Shawver and Vines impress in 2022 debuts

It was a fun Saturday night down in the Braves’ farm system as we had impressive starting pitching debuts as well as a healthy amount of offense particularly from the Augusta GreenJackets who went wild. Particularly strong performers included Travis Demeritte, Darius Vines, Lisandro Santos, AJ Smith-Shawver, and Cal Conley. Here is what happened...

Gwinnett Stripers 7, Memphis Redbirds 8

Box Score

Travis Demeritte, RF: 3-4, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB

Pat Valaika, 2B: 1-2, RBI, 3 BB

Jasseel de la Cruz, SP: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Thomas Burrows, RP: 1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Jasseel de la Cruz had a strong first start of season, but unfortunately the Gwinnett bullpen imploded and the offense was not quite able to catch back up as the Stripers fell by the score of 8-7. We didn’t necessarily have the highest of expectations for JDLC at the start of this season, but he looked good with plenty of life on his pitches as he went four innings while giving up just one run. Unfortunately, the relief duo of Thomas Burrows and Brandyn Sittinger were far less good as they combined to throw two innings and gave up a total of seven earned runs including each of them giving up a home run. Not exactly what you want to see out of bullpen when they come in with a 4-1 lead.

On offense, Travis Demeritte was the star of the show. He connected for three extra base hits including his first home run of the season, a three run shot which got the Stripers back within a run of Memphis in the top of the eighth inning. Ryan Casteel also went deep for Gwinnett as they got help from throughout their lineup. While Travis and old friend Preston Tucker were the only players to have multi-hit games, eight different players recorded hits in the game and six different players scored runs.

If Travis Demeritte skips his last set on the dumbbell incline during his offseason lift, this ball lands in the centerfielder's glove.



This is your sign to work out today. pic.twitter.com/54F81DC0Va — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) April 9, 2022

Mississippi Braves 4, Montgomery Biscuits 5

Box Score

Trey Harris, LF: 2-4, HR, RBI

Logan Brown, C: 2-4

Darius Vines, SP: 5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Indigo Diaz, RP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Darius Vines was almost untouchable in his first start of the season, but another bullpen snafu proved costly as Mississippi fell to Montgomery by the score of 5-4. Vines, on the back of his secondaries that remain quite good, made it through five innings for his 2022 debut and gave up just a run on one hit while striking out six. The command wasn’t completely there, but when he did miss his spots (particularly with his less than overpowering fastball), he didn’t generally miss in places where the batters could do anything with it. After AJ Puckett came in in relief and gave up a run, Trey Riley pitched a scoreless inning of relief before giving way to the normally reliable Indigo Diaz. Unfortunately, his rough AFL and spring training continued into this appearance as he walked the bases loaded in the top of the ninth and immediately gave up a bases clearing double which cost Mississippi the game.

On offense, it was Trey Harris with the big highlight as he connected for his first home run of the season. Harris drove in a pair of runs and had a multi-hit game along with Logan Brown. Beyond Harris’ performance, it was another well-balanced attack from Mississippi as only Jacob Pearson failed to record a hit in the game. It was a bunch of singles, though, as Harris’ homer and a double from Jordan Cowan represented the only extra base hits on the evening.

We are BACK ON TOP! @JustCallMe_Duce touches 'em all for the first time in 2022!



406 feet



M-Braves on top of Montgomery 2-1, in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/zCaclMaGTs — Mississippi Braves (@mbraves) April 10, 2022

Rome Braves 5, Greensboro Grasshoppers 4

Box Score

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 2-5, 2 RBI, R

Cody Milligan, 2B: 1-3, 2 BB, R

Andrew Hoffman, SP: 4 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Lisandro Santos, RP: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Thanks to a good, if uneven, start from Andrew Hoffman, a strong relief appearance from Lisandro Santos, and a whole bunch of small ball, the Rome Braves got their second win of the season by the final score of 5-4. Hoffman seemed to find himself in some amount of trouble throughout his 2022 debut, but was missing bats and making pitches when he had to for the most part. The notable exception was the two-run homer he gave up to Dariel Lopez in the second inning, but beyond that mistake...it was a fine first start. After two scoreless innings of relief from Alec Barger, Lisandro Santos came and was somehow even more dominant than Barger as he struck out six batters through two innings and the only baserunner that reached against him was on a walk.

The Rome Braves’ offense did not have a single extra base hit in this game, so putting up five runs in the game took some work. However, they combined for 10 singles which, combined with some help from the Greensboro pitching staff via six walks, a couple hit by pitches, and a running scoring wild pitch, got the job done. Vaughn Grissom had a pair of those hits while driving in a pair of runs along the way. Landon Stephens and Bryson Horne drove in runs as well, although they had to sacrifice their bodies to do it as they forced runs in after being hit by pitches. Gotta love early season, A-level baseball.

Augusta GreenJackets 17, Columbia Fireflies 6

Box Score

Cal Conley, SS: 2-6, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R

Stephen Paolini, CF: 2-5, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB

Braulio Vazquez, 1B: 3-4, 2 2B, 3B, BB, RBI, 3 R

AJ Smith-Shawver, SP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Kris Anglin, RP: 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

AJ Smith-Shawver had an impressive full season debut and the Augusta GreenJackets’ offense more than backed him up as the GreenJackets ran away with this one by the score of 17-6. While AJ’s breaking stuff was far from refined in his first start in 2022, he was commanding his fastball very well and low-A hitters had little hope against him when he was peppering the top of the zone with it. After AJSS was done, Kris Anglin piggybacked that strong effort was an exceptional one of his own as he struck out seven batters in less than four innings of work without giving up a single earned run.

AJ Smith-Shawver with the high heat for strikeout #2 on the evening. Solid debut so far. pic.twitter.com/ieDVqekqd4 — Eric Cole (@leprekhan) April 9, 2022

As for the Augusta offense, there was....a lot of it. The star of the night was Cal Conley who connected for two home runs while driving in five runs which normally would have been enough offense on its own, but he had plenty of help. Antonio Barranca connected for his first home run of the season and five different Augusta hitters (Conley, Geraldo Quintero, Brandol Mezquita, Stephen Paolini, and Braulio Vazquez) had multi-hit games. Eight different Augusta hitters drove in runs with Adam Zebrowski being the lone lineup regular getting left out of the fun.

Cal Conley connects on his SECOND homer of the game. @GreenJackets increase their lead to 11-3 pic.twitter.com/EANMaVKDGu — Gaurav (@gvedak) April 10, 2022

