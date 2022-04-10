Ian Anderson, Braves look for series win Sunday against Reds

Since falling on Opening Day, the Atlanta Braves have won two straight games and will try to secure a series win Sunday when they wrap up a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Braves scored two first inning runs Saturday night and made it hold up in a 2-1 win. Marcell Ozuna had three hits and a pair of doubles in the game. Matt Olson added two more hits and now has five over the last two games.

Ian Anderson will make his season debut Sunday for the Braves. Anderson made 24 starts for Atlanta in 2021 and logged a career-high 128 1/3 innings. A shoulder injury cost him more than a month coming out of the All-Star break. He made four starts during the postseason posting a 1.59 ERA and a 3.64 FIP in 17 innings. Anderson left his last spring start due to a blister on his toe, but he said after the game that he didn’t expect it to be a lingering issue. He made one start against the Reds during the regular season in 2021 and allowed five hits and three runs to go along with nine strikeouts in six innings.

For the Reds, top pitching prospect Hunter Greene will be making his major league debut in Sunday’s game. Greene is best known for his fastball velocity of which has been clocked at as much as 104 mph in games. However, the key to his long term success lies in his secondary offerings. Baseball America ranked Greene as the 34th best prospect in their preseason Top 100 list.

Since Austin Riley’s eighth inning homer in the opener, Atlanta has gone homerless over the next two games matching their longest streak from last season. The last time the Braves went without a homer for three games was September 25-28 of 2019.

First pitch Sunday is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, April 10, 1:35 p.m.

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan