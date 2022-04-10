April 10: Reds vs Braves

After falling on Opening Day, the Atlanta Braves have won two straight games and will try to secure a series win Sunday in the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. Atlanta dropped the opener 7-3 Thursday but came back to secure a pair of one-run wins 7-6 and 2-1 the next two nights.

Marcell Ozuna finished with three hits Saturday while Matt Olson added two and now has five over his last two games.

Ian Anderson will make his 2022 season debut for Atlanta while the Reds will go with hard throwing rookie right-hander Hunter Greene who will be making his major league debut.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.