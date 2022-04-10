Braves News: Kyle Wright shines, World Series rings, more

Kyle Wright had a strong first impression to what figures to be a crucial season in his baseball career. Wright went 6.0 innings allowing 0 runs, 2 hits, and 1 walk, recording 6 strikeouts. After some shaky command in the first inning, Kyle settled in nicely, working mostly with a mid-90s sinker and a low/mid 80s curveball, mixing in the occasional changeup or slider. Wright looked composed and in control throughout the game. Offensively, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna starred, combining for 2 doubles, 5 total hits, and a walk. The Braves had as comfortable of a 2-1 victory as you’ll see over the Reds on Saturday.

Braves News

You can read our game recap here.

The Braves recieved their World Series rings before the game and there is a lot to unpack in terms of features.

Meanwhile, here are some injury updates on Braves’ players like Ronald Acuna, Mike Soroka, Luke Jackson, and Kirby Yates

MLB News

The Brewers and Cubs benches cleared after some HBPs.

Top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. performed a defensive gem in a crucial moment for Kansas City as they pulled off a walk-off victory over the Guardians.

Another top prospect, Julio Rodriguez got his first hit for Seattle, which turned into an important run on the way to a win of their own.

Mike Trout also announced his return after a long injury absence last season (below)

Ultimately, it was a great day around baseball with fun players doing fun things in the sport we love and with the Braves getting above .500 in April, as opposed to August last season.