Reds vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will wrap up their first series of the 2022 season Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta fell in the opener 6-3 but came back and won the next two games 7-6 and 2-1. Ian Anderson will make his season debut Sunday while the Reds will go with hard throwing rookie Hunter Greene who will be making his major league debut.

Going for the first series win of the season!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/TBccPdJRJW — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 10, 2022

The Braves will stick with the same lineup as Saturday with the exception of catcher Travis d’Arnaud who returns to the eighth spot in the order. Matt Olson had two hits in Saturday’s win and has five in the series.

For the Reds, Tyler Stephenson is back behind the plate and hitting fifth. Colin Moran starts at third base and will hit seventh.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.