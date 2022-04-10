Braves’ homestand continues with three-game set against the Nationals

Fresh off of a split in their opening series, the Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Braves split four games with the Cincinnati Reds after a 6-3 loss Sunday.

Matt Olson had three hits in Sunday’s loss, including his first home run in a Braves uniform, giving him eight knocks for the series. Austin Riley had a double Sunday and is off to a 5-for-13 start at the plate.

“I think there’s a lot more positives to build on than the other,” Snitker said of the opening series. “Getting to know guys. Guys we were not real familiar with, we’re getting a lot more familiar with. I think there’s a lot of really good things that happened this weekend.”

The Nationals dropped their first three games of the season and were outscored 17-4 by the New York Mets before winning Sunday 4-2. Nelson Cruz homered in the win and drove in three runs in support of Erick Fedde who allowed five hits, two runs and struck out five in five innings. Juan Soto took the collar Sunday and is 3-for-14 with two walks to start the season.

Monday, April 11 - 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

TBA

Anibal Sanchez was originally penciled in to start Monday’s series opener, but he has been bothered by a stiff neck and Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that it was doubtful that Sanchez would be ready. The Nationals are already dealing with several injuries to their pitching staff including Stephen Strasburg who is hoping for a mid-May return.

MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reports that left-hander Josh Rodgers is the most likely candidate to replace Sanchez for Monday’s start.

Huascar Ynoa (2021: 18 G, 17 GS, 91.0 IP, 26.9 K%, 6.7 BB%, 4.05 ERA, 3.93 FIP, 3.40 xFIP)

Huascar Ynoa will make his season debut in Monday’s opener. Ynoa emerged early on in 2021 as a reliable rotation option before he suffered a broken hand when he punched the dugout bench after leaving a start in Milwaukee. Ynoa returned in August and wasn’t as effective, but still posted a solid 4.08 FIP over his final 46 1/3 innings, suggesting that his pitching wasn’t really to blame for the worse results.

Ynoa made two appearances during the spring and allowed eight hits and two runs over 7 2/3 innings. He faced the Nationals three times during the 2021 season and allowed nine hits and two earned runs in 17 innings.

Tuesday, April 12 - 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Patrick Corbin (2021: 31 GS, 171.2 IP, 19.0 K%, 8.0 BB%, 5.82 ERA, 5.41 FIP, 4.29 xFIP)

It has been back-to-back disappointing seasons for Patrick Corbin, who is in the fourth season of a six-year deal that he signed in December of 2018. Corbin made 31 starts last season, but had a 5.82 ERA and a 5.41 FIP in 171 2/3 innings. Home runs were a big problem for Corbin, who allowed 37 home runs, the second most of any pitcher in the majors.

Corbin started on Opening Day for the Nationals and allowed five hits, two walks, two runs and struck out four in four innings against the Mets.

TBD

The Braves are planning on utilizing a six-man rotation to begin the season in hopes of allowing the rest of the rotation additional rest after a shortened spring. They haven’t announced who will start Tuesday’s game. Tucker Davidson looks like the favorite, but they could also elect to go with an opener. There are a ton of pitchers on the roster, so it shouldn’t be hard to piece together nine innings.

Wednesday, April 13 - 12:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast, MLB Network)

Josiah Gray (2021: 14 G, 13 GS, 70.2 IP, 24.8 K%, 10.7 BB%, 5.48 ERA, 6.00 FIP, 5.05 xFIP)

The Nationals acquired right-hander Josiah Gray along with catcher Keibert Ruiz and a pair of prospects from at the deadline last season in the deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angeles. Gray entered the rotation and made 12 starts posting a 5.31 ERA and a 5.18 FIP in 62 2/3 innings. He allowed eight hits and four runs in four innings in his first start against the Mets.

Max Fried (2021: 28 GS, 165.2 IP, 23.7 KT, 6.1 BB%, 3.04 ERA, 3.47 FIP, 3.31 xFIP)

Max Fried will make his second start of the season in the series finale Wednesday. Fried pitched better than his line on Opening Day, as he allowed four hits to the Reds with exit velocities less than 70 mph. He allowed eight hits, five runs and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

Fried made six starts against the Nationals last season, allowing 13 earned runs while striking out 33 in 28 2/3 innings.