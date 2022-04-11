Braves News: Braves Split With Reds, Ian Anderson’s Struggles, Plus More

The opening series of the 2022 season was a mixed bag of struggles and success for the Atlanta Braves. Overall, the Braves have to feel a bit disappointed with splitting the series against the Reds, especially with how well the Braves made contract throughout the series. It seems Atlanta ran into some bad luck and also just missed on a few long balls that could have resulted in at least one additional win. The performances of Matt Olson and Austin Riley are certainly encouraging, but the production from the leadoff spot is something that needs to improve.

On the other hand, the start to the season for the Braves pitching has been up and down. Charlie Morton and Kyle Wright were amazing, Max Fried was better than results suggested, while Ian Anderson struggled. The Braves bullpen also produced a bit too much drama. Overall, the Braves hope that they will be able to put together some strong pitching performances against the Nationals with the confidence their bats will take care of the rest.

From the start of the game, Ian Anderson just did not seem to have his best stuff. Unfortunately, the Braves offense could not overcome the early deficit.

The Braves overall assessment of the starting rotation could have been a reason Alex Anthopoulos pursued a move for another starter in the off-season, though a deal could not be found.

While the Braves innovation when it comes to their roster moves last year helped them win a World Series title, an innovative approach to their championship rings made the end result spectacular.

Scott Coleman and Eric Cole breakdown the season opening series and try to make sense of bad luck, bad outings, and a bada$$ start to the season for Matt Olson.

