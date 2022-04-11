Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Michael Harris records three hits for Mississippi

There was no shortage of offense down in the Braves’ farm system as their affiliates went a combined 3-1 on Sunday. Michael Harris, Greyson Jenista, Jared Shuster, Mahki Backstrom, and Kadon Morton all had strong performances in particular. Lets get into the games.

(3-3) Gwinnett Stripers 6, (3-3) Memphis Redbirds 3

Justin Dean, CF: 1-4, .125/.263/.125

Travis Demeritte, RF: 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, SB .348/.444/.783

Greyson Jenista, 1B-LF: 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, .286/.333/.714

Kyle Muller, SP: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 2.79 ERA

Dylan Lee, RP: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0.00 ERA

Gwinnett’s five run third inning put them on top for good and they cruised to a 6-3 win to split the opening series of the season. The Stripers opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with Travis Demeritte and Pat Valaika hitting back-to-back doubles to score a run. Justin Dean kicked things off in that third inning with his lone hit of the day and Delino DeShields followed with a hit of his own to give the Stripers a major early threat. With two outs in the inning Valaika and Yariel Gonzalez had consecutive run-scoring singles before Greyson Jenista broke the game open with his second home run of the season. Gwinnett failed to score for the remainder of the game, but held on due to the strong work of the pitching staff.

.@greysonjenista you are cleared for takeoff.



This 5 run inning makes it 6-1 Stripers heading into the bottom of the 3rd! pic.twitter.com/J5XDEhyRxD — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) April 10, 2022

Kyle Muller made his second start of the season and once again posted a solid outing. After an opening inning in which he struck out two batters Muller had some trouble in the second stemming from a leadoff double. A base hit scored the runner from second base to tie the game at one run and Muller was able to work around a walk in the inning by picking off the runner and getting some weak contact. A home run in the third inning was the only other damage against him as he shut down the RedBirds bats for the remainder of his outing. He didn’t allow a hit or walk over the final 2 2⁄ 3 innings following the home run and recorded four strikeouts although he did hit two batters in the fifth inning. The bullpen for Gwinnett did a good job to hold the lead starting with scoreless innings from Dylan Lee and Connor Johnstone. The only run for either side after the third inning came against RJ Alaniz who allowed the second home run of the day for Nolan Gorman to cut the lead to 6-3 in the 8th inning. Michael Tonkin walked the first two batters of the ninth inning to bring the tying run to the plate but forced a pop out and two strikeouts to end the game in a Gwinnett victory.

Next Game: 4/12 vs (4-2) Nashville Sounds @ 7:05 PM ET

(1-2) Mississippi Braves 8, (2-1) Montgomery Biscuits 2

Michael Harris II, CF: 3-4, BB, SB, 3 RBI, 2 CS, .385/.429/.385

Jesse Franklin, RF: 1-1, 4 BB, .200/.429/.200

Trey Harris, DH: 2-5, RBI, .444/.444/.778

Jared Shuster, SP: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1.80 ERA

Jake Higginbotham, RP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 0.00 ERA

A big game from Michael Harris drove the offense in Mississippi’s first win of the season. After a scoreless first inning for both sides the bottom of the order got the rally started in the second inning with a hit from Trey Harris and a walk to Jalen Miller. Jefrey Ramos flipped the lineup with a single to load the bases and Michael Harris came through with a two run single to put the Braves on top. The Biscuits got a run back in the top of the third, but Mississippi came right out in the bottom of the inning to extend their lead. Jesse Franklin led off with a hit and the Braves notched six consecutive hits including RBI from Drew Lugbauer, CJ Alexander, and Trey Harris before an out was recorded. After this Michael Harris drove in his third run of the game to give Mississippi a 6-1 lead. Montgomery never threatened to make up the difference and the Braves added two runs in the eighth inning to ice the game.

Michael Harris continues to rake. He has three hits and a walk today for Mississippi pic.twitter.com/AaUuZqUXr7 — Garrett Spain (@BravesMILB) April 10, 2022

Jared Shuster’s first start of the season was a strong one as he allowed only one run over five innings to keep Mississippi in front. Shuster retired six consecutive batters to open the game with three of those coming on strikeouts before the Biscuits finally broke through against him with a solo home run to lead off the third. The next batter had a base hit but Shuster was able to work around that with the help of a strike out and two ground outs to protect a 2-1 lead. Shuster allowed hits in each of his final two innings but easily escaped both times. Cole Huntley pitched 2 1⁄ 3 innings in relief of Shuster and the only damage to come off of Huntley was a leadoff home run in the eight inning. Jake Higginbotham closed the game out by retiring five of the final six batters with two of those via strikeout.

Next Game: 4/12 @ (3-0) Biloxi Shuckers @ 7:35 PM ET

(2-1) Rome Braves 2, (1-2) Greensboro Grasshoppers 3

Justyn-Henry Malloy, DH: 0-3, BB, .167/.375/.167

Bryson Horne, 1B: 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, .429/.556/.571

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-4, .357/.438/.429

Tanner Gordon, SP: 4 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 6.75 ERA

Justin Yeager, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 0.00 ERA

Rome jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but the bats went cold and Greensboro made a quick comeback and held on for the first Rome loss of the season. After two quick outs in the top of the first inning Vaughn Grissom got thing started with a base hit and Justyn-Henry Malloy walked to put two runners on base. Bryson Horne came through with a big hit, ripping a double into center field, and both runners scored to give Rome a 2-0 lead. This lead lasted until the bottom of the first inning, and Rome struggled to get anything going offensively after that inning. The next batter to reach base was Horne via a fourth inning walk but two strikeouts erased that threat. Finally in the seventh inning Tyler Tolve had a double for the first hit since the first inning and Andrew Moritz drew a walk to flip the lineup over, but Cade Bunnell struck out looking to strand the final runners of the game for the Braves.

Tanner Gordon was knocked around a bit, allowing seven base hits in four innings and taking the loss. After being given that lead Gordon got two quick outs in the bottom of the first but a pop up that fell in opened things up and two consecutive two-out doubles tied the game at 2-2. Gordon allowed a leadoff single in the second inning and despite two strikeouts he couldn’t strand the runner as a stolen bae and two out single gave Greensboro the lead for good. Gordon didn’t allow a run the remainder of the game and struck out two batters each over his final three innings of work. Davis Schwab pitched two shaky innings of relief, allowing two hits and two walks but escaping damage to keep the deficit at one run. Martin Van Buren took the ball in the seventh and through a scoreless frame and Justin Yeager had the strongest inning of the day with two strikeouts in a perfect 8th inning.

Next Game: 4/12 vs (2-1) Hudson Valley Renegades @ 7:00 PM ET

(2-1) Augusta GreenJackets 8, (1-2) Columbia Fireflies 3

Kadon Morton, RF: 1-4, HR. BB, 3 RBI, .250/.333/.625

Brandol Mezquita, CF: 1-4, 2 RBI, .417/.500/.500

Mahki Backstrom, 1B: 2-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, .333/.333/.889

Adam Shoemaker, SP: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 11.57 ERA

JJ Niekro, RP: 3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 0.00 ERA

The GreenJackets once again jumped out to a big early lead, and they held on despite some scares to ride to an 8-3 win. Augusta scored first again in this game, with Geraldo Quintero leading off with a double and advancing around to score on a couple of fly outs. The game got rolling in the second inning thanks to Mahki Backstrom, who led off with an opposite field home run to double the lead. The atrocious defense of the Fireflies hurt them in the third inning as after a Cal Conley leadoff triple the third baseman threw the ball away to allow Brandol Mezquita to reach. This helped extend the inning and Backstrom ripped a hard line drive for a double to score another run in the inning. After the Fireflies had a big inning to cut the game to one run the GreenJackets bounced right back, with Caleb Durbin getting things started with a double. After a couple of ground outs Mezquita reached on an infield single to bring Durbin home and push the lead back out to two runs. Finally in the seventh inning the GreenJackets got themselves some breathing room as two walks set up Kadon Morton who hit a three run home run to make it 8-3.

Kadon Morton unleashes his first homer of the season - extending the lead for the @GreenJackets to 8-3 pic.twitter.com/O0a5QDv1zd — Gaurav (@gvedak) April 10, 2022

Adam Shoemaker made his full season debut with the GreenJackets, and with the raw arm he had some mixed results. Shoemaker struck out five batters over 2 1⁄ 3 innings, but struggled putting guys away quickly and not only ran up some deep counts but walked three batters. This came to a head in the third inning when he allowed a leadoff walk, threw a few pitches in the dirt that led to a wild pitch and passed ball, then allowed a run scoring single. He walked the next batter on four pitches then allowed a two run double to cut the lead to 4-3 and end his day prematurely. JJ Niekro was brought in to quiet the tides and he pitched a marvelous relief outing to give Augusta a chance to put the game away. Niekro didn’t allow a hit over 3 2⁄ 3 innings of relief work and was able to do all of that on just 43 pitches. The rest of the bullpen closed the game out with no drama, with Miguel Pena, Ben Thompson, and Juan Mateo each covering a scoreless inning to close the game.

Next Game: 4/12 @ (1-2) Myrtle Beach Pelicans @ 7:05 PM ET