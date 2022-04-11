Huascar Ynoa to make season debut Monday against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday night when they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Braves split four games with the Cincinnati Reds during their opening series while the Nationals avoided a four-game sweep to the Mets with a win on Sunday.

Huascar Ynoa will make his season debut in Monday’s series opener. Ynoa got off to a hot start in 2021 before punching the dugout bench in Milwaukee and suffering a broken hand. He returned in time for the stretch run but some shoulder soreness ended up costing him his postseason roster spot after just one appearance in the Division Series. He made two appearances during the spring allowing eight hits and five runs, although only two were earned, over 7 2/3 innings.

The Nationals haven’t officially announced their starter for Monday’s opener, but all signs are pointing towards left-hander Josh Rogers getting the nod. Anibal Sanchez was scheduled to start Monday’s game, but has been dealing with a stiff neck. Washington placed him on the 10-day injured list Monday morning and recalled Rogers to the active roster.

Rogers made six starts for the Nationals in 2021 and posted a 3.28 ERA in 35 2/3 innings albeit with a 5.83 FIP. He was one of Washington’s final cuts during the spring and looks to have an opportunity to fill in until the Nationals get some of their injured guys back.

Monday’s game is set to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, April 11, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan