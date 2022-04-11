April 11: Nationals vs Braves

Fresh off of a split in their four-game series with the Reds, the Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday when they open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta had their two-game winning streak snapped Sunday with a 6-3 loss as Ian Anderson failed to make it out of the third inning. The Nationals scored their first win of the season with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets to avoid a sweep in their opening series.

Huascar Ynoa will make his 2022 debut for the Braves in Monday’s opener. Ynoa made 17 starts for the Braves last season and posted a 4.05 ERA and a 3.93 FIP in 91 innings.

Anibal Sanchez was originally scheduled to start in the opener, but he was placed on the injured list Monday with neck soreness. Left-hander Josh Rogers was recalled to take Sanchez’s place on the roster and will presumedly start in his place.

First pitch for Monday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.