Nationals vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday evening when they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Huascar Ynoa will be making his season debut while the Nationals will go with left-hander Josh Rodgers.

With a left-hander on the mound, Ozzie Albies moves back to the top of the order. Eddie Rosario drops to sixth while Manny Piña will get his first start behind the plate and will hit eighth.

For the Nationals, Cesar Hernandez will lead off and play second base. He will be followed by Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz, who homered Sunday, and Josh Bell. Lane Thomas will be in center and hit seventh while Maikel Franco starts at third and will hit eighth.

Nationals’ lineup for tonight’s 7:20 p.m. series opener against the Braves:



2B César Hernández

RF Juan Soto

DH Nelson Cruz

1B Josh Bell

C Keibert Ruiz

LF Yadiel Hernández

CF Lane Thomas

3B Maikel Franco

SS Alcides Escobar



SP Josh Rogers — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) April 11, 2022

First pitch for Monday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.