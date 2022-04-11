Nationals vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday evening when they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Huascar Ynoa will be making his season debut while the Nationals will go with left-hander Josh Rodgers.
With a left-hander on the mound, Ozzie Albies moves back to the top of the order. Eddie Rosario drops to sixth while Manny Piña will get his first start behind the plate and will hit eighth.
.@theynoaa makes his season debut tonight against the Nationals! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/ZNd0isRXeH— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 11, 2022
For the Nationals, Cesar Hernandez will lead off and play second base. He will be followed by Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz, who homered Sunday, and Josh Bell. Lane Thomas will be in center and hit seventh while Maikel Franco starts at third and will hit eighth.
Nationals’ lineup for tonight’s 7:20 p.m. series opener against the Braves:— Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) April 11, 2022
2B César Hernández
RF Juan Soto
DH Nelson Cruz
1B Josh Bell
C Keibert Ruiz
LF Yadiel Hernández
CF Lane Thomas
3B Maikel Franco
SS Alcides Escobar
SP Josh Rogers
First pitch for Monday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.
Loading comments...