Braves Notes: Manny Piña gets first start, no restrictions for Huascar Ynoa

Manny Piña will make his first start in an Atlanta Braves uniform Monday night when they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Piña had been bothered by a sore wrist, but Brian Snitker said that he had been fine for a couple of days and was available if they needed him.

“He’s ready to go. He was good the last couple of days if we needed him,” Snitker said. “It’ll be good to just get him out there, get him acclimated because he’s going to do a lot of catching.”

The Braves signed Piña to a two-year deal in November before the lockout in hopes of adding depth behind starter Travis d’Arnaud. He spent the last six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and appeared in 75 games in 2021 and hit 13 home runs with a 95 wRC+ in 208 plate appearances.

“I’ve liked this guy from afar and when I saw him in the minor leagues, I’d always put acquire on my reports,” Snitker said of Piña. “I know hearing the Brewers camp that they didn’t really want to lose him. I think that was a great sign by Alex just because of the experience that he brings and the stability that he adds to the pitchers. I’ve been very impressed with the work ethic, the person, the dedication to wanting to know these guys has been really impressive.”

Added depth will be welcomed after the Braves saw their catching depth ravaged by injury in 2021. Travis d’Arnaud was lost for nearly three months due to a thumb injury and wasn’t completely healthy when he rejoined the team for the stretch run. He went 3-for-12 with a homer and drove in four runs in the opening series against Cincinnati.

“We have to keep this guy up right throughout the course of the year,” Snitker said of d’Arnaud. “There’s going to be a whole lot of games for him to catch and I just don’t want to get carried away with too big a workload coming out of spring training where they never even had a back to back and then he just caught three out of four. That’s one of the reason why we wanted to get Manny because of what he adds and just to kind of shoulder some of the workload.”

Huascar Ynoa ready to go

Huascar Ynoa got off to a terrific start in 2021 before a self-inflicted broken hand put him on the shelf. He returned for the stretch run, but had to be replaced on the World Series roster due to a sore shoulder. He made a pair of appearances during the spring and Snitker said that he is ready to go with no restrictions.

“He came to spring training and was healthy and there was never anything that we had held him back on from the get go,” Snitker said of Ynoa. So he came in full bore. He’s like the rest of them. He’s anywhere from 75-80 [pitches] today, so no restrictions. He’s been built up like the other guy’s and hopefully the experience and the success that he had early last year he can build on that”

Tuesday’s starter still TBD

Snitker said that they will wait until after the conclusion of Monday’s game to announce a starter for Tuesday. The Braves are going with a six-man rotation the first time through with Opening Day starter Max Fried scheduled to go in Wednesday’s series finale.

Tucker Davidson seems like a likely possibility if he isn’t needed in Monday’s game, but they could also elect to go with an opener. Spencer Strider was impressive in his debut and could figure in somewhere as well.