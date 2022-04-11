Braves fall flat in 11-2 loss to Nationals

A five-run third inning sank the Atlanta Braves for the second straight day in a 11-2 loss to the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

The Braves got the offense going early as Ozzie Albies greeted Josh Rodgers with an opposite field leadoff double. He moved over to third on a groundout by Matt Olson and then scored on a single by Marcell Ozuna.

Huascar Ynoa worked into and out of jams in the first and second innings but wasn’t as fortunate in the third. The inning began with a four-pitch walk to Juan Soto who then moved all the way to third on a single to right by Nelson Cruz. Josh Bell followed with a single back up the middle that scored Soto to tie the game.

Ynoa then struck out Keibert Ruiz and got Yadiel Hernandez to tap back to the mound. Cruz tried to score on the play but Ynoa tossed home in time to cut him down at the plate. He was one pitch away from getting out of the inning but Lane Thomas doubled off the wall in left center to score two and make it 3-1. Maikel Franco then extended the lead with a long home run to left to make it 5-1.

Like Ian Anderson on Sunday, Ynoa struggled with his command pretty much from the outset. He did a good job in the first two innings escaping damage and was close to getting out of the third with it tied, but was flirting with danger the entire outing. He allowed seven hits, two walks, five runs and struck out four while throwing 72 pitches in just three innings.

Rogers was recalled from Triple A prior to the game after Anibal Sanchez was placed on the injured list due to a sore neck. He retired 10 straight hitters after Ozuna’s run scoring single before walking Eddie Rosario to lead off the fifth. He retired the next three hitters in order and got Albies to fly out to start the sixth before exiting after a walk to Olson. Former Brave Victor Arano struck out Austin Riley and got Ozuna to pop out to end the thread.

Rogers allowed just two hits, two walks and a run to go along with three strikeouts in 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

Spencer Strider replaced Ynoa and did a good job protecting the rest of the bullpen. Strider threw 71 pitches while allowing three hits, three walks and one run in 3 1/3 innings. He allowed a walk and a single in the seventh and gave way to left-hander Tucker Davidson.

Bringing Davidson was a bit of a surprise since he seemed like the odds on favorite to start Tuesday’s game. Snitker told reporters before the game that he would wait until after Monday’s game to announce his starter for Tuesday.

Davidson allowed a single to Thomas that scored Bell to make it 6-1. He retired Franco on a fly out and then struck out Alcides Escobar to end the inning.

The Nationals blew the game wide open against Davidson in the eighth scoring five more runs to push the lead to 11-1. The big blow coming on a three-run double by Franco over the head of Rosario in right.

The Braves added another run in the ninth as Olson worked a leadoff walk, moved up to second on a single by Ozuna and then came around to score on a single by Adam Duvall.

We will find out what the pitching plan is for Tuesday’s game later tonight so be sure to check back.