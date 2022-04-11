Braves still undecided on Tuesday’s starting pitcher

In Monday’s postgame press briefing, manager Brian Snitker said that the Braves are still undecided on which pitcher will start Tuesday’s game against the Nationals.

The plan had likely been to start Tucker Davidson, but they opted to use him to mop up innings at the end of Monday’s game instead. Max Fried will not be an option on Tuesday, as the team still wants to give him an extra day of rest.

Snitker expects the club to make two roster moves, both with pitchers coming up to Atlanta before tomorrow’s game. The three most likely options to start would be Touki Toussaint, Bryce Elder, or a bullpen game. Kyle Muller is not on sufficient rest to start Tuesday’s game. Toussaint has never been able to stick for a long period of time in the majors, but is a talented arm and is already on the 40-man roster. Elder is not on the 40-man, so isn’t a likely option for roster purposes, but impressed all last season in the minors and in spring training, so it isn’t impossible we could see him debut. Dylan Lee and Jacob Webb would be options in Gwinnett to come up and join the bullpen and could potentially be openers for a bullpen game.