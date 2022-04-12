Braves News: Back of Rotation Struggles, Bryce Elder Speculation, Plus More

While it was always a reality, it is not fun to see it actually come to fruition.

After excellent starts by Charlie Morton and Kyle Wright seemed like a nice bounce back from the Opening Night loss to the Reds, the struggles of Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa on Sunday and Monday were tough to witness. Both Anderson and Ynoa struggled with their control out of the gate, and eventually their luck ran out as the Reds and Nationals lineups finally connected for big hits that the Braves could not overcome.

While the Braves offense itself certainly has also struggled, the first returns of the Braves starting staff have been less than encouraging. Now, the question becomes who will start Tuesday against the Nationals. With both Spencer Strider and Tucker Davidson used in last night’s game, speculation is that Bryce Elder could make his Major League Debut earlier than many expected this season.

Regardless of who takes the mound on Tuesday, the key takeaway from the start of the season is that the Braves rotation is a work in progress that many hope will figure itself out soon.

Braves News

Though the young Braves pitching certainly struggled on Monday, the Braves offense was also silent for much of the game.

The Braves opening series against the Reds led to some puzzling numbers to start the season.

The start of the season in the minor leagues is leading to plenty of opportunities to get to know some new Braves faces, including A.J. Smith-Shawver.

MLB News