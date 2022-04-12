Braves select contract of Bryce Elder, designate Chadwick Tromp for assignment

As expected, the Atlanta Braves announced a flurry of roster moves Tuesday afternoon and still have another one to make. The Braves selected the contract of right-hander Bryce Elder and announced that he will start Tuesday’s home game against the Washington Nationals. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated catcher Chadwick Tromp for assignment.

The Braves also optioned left hander Tucker Davidson and catcher William Contreras to Gwinnett. They are expected to add another pitcher this afternoon.

Elder was expected to make his debut for Gwinnett Tuesday but those plans changed after the Braves used both Spencer Strider and Tucker Davidson for multiple innings in Monday’s loss. Davidson had been the favorite to start Tuesday’s game but will instead head to Gwinnett after allowing five hits and five runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Elder was impressive during the spring tossing 7 2/3 hitless innings in two starts. He allowed four walks and struck out four. He began the 2021 season at High A and finished the season at Gwinnett where he had a 2.21 ERA and a 3.13 FIP in 36 2/3 innings.

Contreras made the team out of the spring but has appeared in just one game and is 0-for-4 at the plate. He will be better served to go back to Triple A where he can see playing time on a consistent basis.

Atlanta might not have wanted to go this route, but were unable to recall any of the pitchers on the 40-man roster who were all officially optioned to the minor leagues on April 7 and must wait 10 days before returning unless there is an injury.

The Braves now have an open roster spot that the will likely use on another arm, but may have to make another 40-man roster move in order to add someone.