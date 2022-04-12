April 12: Nationals vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will try to get back on track Tuesday night when they continue their three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Braves dropped their second straight game Monday falling 11-2. Huascar Ynoa was tagged for five runs in the third inning and then Tucker Davidson allowed five more over the final 2 2/3 innings of the game.

Rookie right-hander Bryce Elder will make his major league debut for Atlanta in Tuesday’s game. Elder was added to the active roster earlier this afternoon. The team is expected to add an additional pitcher prior to first pitch.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.