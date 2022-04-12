Alright, folks. Last night was pretty lame but the beauty of regular season baseball is that tomorrow is always a new day. Hopefully Bryce Elder has a debut to remember and hopefully the Braves can pick up where they left off last year when it comes to knocking Patrick Corbin around. Either way, it’s hard to go anywhere up but up after the way last night went and here’s hoping that the Braves can deliver a win tonight.
Filed under:
Game Thread 4/12/2022: Braves vs. Nationals
Let’s try this again, shall we?
Loading comments...