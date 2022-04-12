 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread 4/12/2022: Braves vs. Nationals

Let’s try this again, shall we?

By Demetrius Bell
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Alright, folks. Last night was pretty lame but the beauty of regular season baseball is that tomorrow is always a new day. Hopefully Bryce Elder has a debut to remember and hopefully the Braves can pick up where they left off last year when it comes to knocking Patrick Corbin around. Either way, it’s hard to go anywhere up but up after the way last night went and here’s hoping that the Braves can deliver a win tonight.

