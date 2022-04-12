Braves recall Jackson Stephens, designate Jacob Webb for assignment

Once the Braves had to burn Huascar Ynoa, Spencer Strider, and Tucker Davidson in the same horror show of a loss to the Nationals yesterday, some roster moves were inevitable. The widely expected move (given the roster rules restrictions coming out of spring training) of bringing up Bryce Elder did in fact happen, but the question of what other arm would be brought up was an open one.

Well, we have our answer.

The #Braves today also selected the contract of RHP Jackson Stephens, and he will be active for tonight’s game. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated RHP Jacob Webb for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 12, 2022

I know its the cool thing to say that if you don’t know a player in the league, that you aren’t a true fan...but in the case of Jackson Stephens, you would be forgiven. Jackson has not pitched in the big leagues since 2018 in a brief stint with the Reds and pitched abroad in the Mexican League and Venezuelan Winter League in 2021. The Braves signed Stephens as a minor league free agent in late January and he made one start at Triple-A Gwinnett so far this season where he went six innings and gave up two earned runs and struck out seven. A cool comeback story to be sure.

As for the corresponding move to make room on the 40 man roster, it is genuinely surprising that the Braves are DFAing Jacob Webb as it certainly seemed like he could be in the mix for a bullpen spot at some point this season.