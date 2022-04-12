Braves tee off on Nationals in 16-4 blowout

The Braves paid the Nationals back for last night’s blowout by dealing out a beatdown of their own. Atlanta went off for 16 runs and Bryce Elder held Washington at bay as the Braves cruised to a comfortable 16-4 win over their NL East foes.

To sum things up in the early portion of this recap, basically everything that went wrong for the Braves in the first game of this series went Atlanta’s way in the second game of this series. We even saw the Nationals play the role of “team that scores first before getting blown out,” as they somehow managed to manufacture a run in the top of the first while Bryce Elder only needed 11 pitches to get through the opening inning. Cesar Hernandez welcomed Elder to the big leagues by bunting Bryce’s first pitch as a major leaguer for a single, then he came around to score following a Juan Soto single and a groundout.

This was as good as it got for Washington, as the Braves dominated this game from the second inning onwards. Travis d’Arnaud and Adam Duvall started the bottom of the second with singles and then Guillermo Heredia kicked off an adventurous night with a double to tie things up at one. Soon enough, Ozzie Albies came up with two outs and proceeded to pick up where he left off last year when it came to facing Patrick Corbin. Ozzie hit a liner into the corner for a double to make it 3-1 in favor of the Braves and while that was the end of the scoring for the Braves in the second, they were far from being done for the night.

Marcell Ozuna had himself a big night at the plate, and his first big hit of the game was a leadoff double in the top of the third. Travis d’Arnaud joined him on the basepaths with a single and then Adam Duvall looped one into center field for what should’ve just been a single. Instead, the usually-reliable Victor Robles let the ball go under his glove and roll all the way to the wall. Once the smoke cleared, Duvall was at third base and the Braves were up 5-1. Following a two-out single from Orlando Arcia, the Braves ended the third inning leading 6-1.

Atlanta continued to pour on the punishment in the next frame. By now, Austin Voth was pitching and if Patrick Corbin has nightmares about the Braves, then Voth is sharing in those nightmares as well because he has had just as rough of a time against Atlanta in recent times. Marcell Ozuna hit his first dinger of the night to lead off the fourth as he swung for the fences in dead center field. That was followed up with Dansby Swanson hitting a much-needed RBI double to push the lead to 8-1. Orlando Arcia came up after a Guillermo Heredia walk to push Dansby home with a single and then things got weird for Atlanta’s next run.

So, Ozzie Albies comes up and grounds out to first. As Josh Bell stepped on the bag, he tossed it to second base in an attempt to get Orlando Arcia. Arcia probably would’ve been safe had he simply slid into second since Bell’s throw as a little off, but Arcia instead decided to try his luck in a rundown. While this was going on, Heredia tried to make his way home from second base. The Nationals eventually figured this out and tried to get Heredia instead. Heredia then put on a rundown clinic as he managed to elude the Nationals until he forced Keibert Ruiz (the catcher, mind you) into interfering from him making it back to third. Guillermo Heredia was awarded home plate, it was 10-1, and somehow that ended up only being the second-weirdest thing to happen tonight.

Juuuust how we drew it up #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/NwZtDbI8rx — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 13, 2022

Marcell Ozuna hit a no-doubter in the next frame for his second homer of the night and then the Nationals finally came back to life in the next frame. Juan Soto and Josh Bell went back-to-back and after Yadiel Hernandez hit a double, Bryce Elder’s night was over. Oh yeah, we didn’t forget: Bryce Elder had a fabulous debut on the mound. The Braves badly needed some help from the back of their rotation and Elder delivered just what the doctor ordered with 5.2 innings pitched, four strikeouts, six hits allowed and no walks conceded. As expected, Bryce Elder wasn’t spectacular but he ate innings while keeping the Braves in the game. Elder gave Atlanta exactly what they asked of him and it wouldn’t be a shock if we saw him get another shot real soon.

The Nationals did show life in the top of the sixth, but the Braves got their runs back after Austin Riley commemorated his bobblehead night with a two-run double to make it 13-3. Remember when I said that Guillermo Heredia’s rundown was only the second weirdest thing to happen this evening? Yeah, that’s because Dee Strange-Gordon topped that with his stint as a pitcher in the eighth inning tonight. Dee was all over the place as he went from tossing batting practice balls to attempting sidearm pitches from time to time. He even peppered in a 34-mph eephus and the most dramatic HBP you will ever see. Dee Strange-Gordon can hold his head up high knowing that his soft tossing somehow resulted in the Braves “only” getting three runs — a homer from Ozzie Albies, a bases-loaded walk for Adam Duvall, and a single for Dansby Swanson. Atlanta ended up “settling” for 16 runs tonight, which anybody would take in the blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, Bryce Elder was not the only pitcher to make his major league debut for the Braves tonight. Jackson Stephens made his first appearance in The Show tonight and dusted off the final three innings of tonight’s game with just one run allowed and four strikeouts. The three innings of work got him a save, so congratulations to all of you time-travelers who correctly predicted Jackson Stephens getting a save in 2022 before actual closer Kenley Jansen.

This was a comprehensive and dominating win for the Braves. Atlanta’s lineup was able to take advantage of having a historical edge against Patrick Corbin, Bryce Elder and Jackson Stephens both looked good in their respective major league debuts, and we even got some quality Weird Baseball moments, to boot. This game had it all and most importantly, this game was a win for the Braves as they get ready for the rubber match tomorrow afternoon.