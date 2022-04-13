Braves MiLB recap: Michael Harris II, Travis Demeritte stay hot, Augusta plays a marathon game

Tuesday night was a rough one as the young Atlanta Braves minor-leaguers didn’t have a successful night in the win club. However, several Braves’ minor-league stars continued their hot starts while some new Braves’ pitchers made exciting debuts.

Here’s how it went down on the Braves’ farm.

Gwinnett Stripers (4-3) 4, Nashville Sounds (4-3) 3

Box score

Travis Demeritte, RF: 2-for-4, 1 3B

William Contreras, C: 0-for-4, 1 K

Greyson Jenista, DH: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Touki Toussaint, SP: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

Much like in his first start, Touki Toussaint was able to strike out batters by the boatload but still walked three batters in just four innings. Through two starts, he’s been able to keep the opposition’s scoring to a minimum thanks to timely strikeouts. Brandyn Sittinger, Thomas Burrows and Nick Vincent came in to toss four shutout innings, striking out four and walking one. Brad Brach struggled in the ninth and the Sounds made it a game, but he was able to pick up his first save of the season.

Travis Demeritte remained red-hot with a triple and single. His OPS is now 1.267 in the early going. Greyson Jenista is also swinging a big bat, belting two home runs on the night. That gives him four over his past four games, He has struck out eight times so far, but as long as he’s producing runs, it works. John Nogowski also mashed a homer in a two-hit night to power the Stripers to victory.

Mississippi Braves (1-3) 4, Biloxi Shuckers (4-0) 6

Box score

Michael Harris II, CF: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Luke Waddell, SS: 0-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 K, 3 errors

Jesse Franklin V, RF: 2-for-4

Trey Harris, DH: 1-for-4

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI

Alan Rangel, SP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (1ER), 4 BB, 1 K

Hayden Deal, RP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (unearned), 0 BB, 5 K

After a breakthrough 2021 when he looked to jump from organizational depth to potential riser, Alan Rangel struggled to get through two innings in his 2022 debut. Rangel couldn’t find the strike zone, throwing 59 pitches in just 1.2 innings, 28 of which were balls. He walked in a run and threw a wild pitch as well. Hayden Deal came on quickly to try and keep it close and pitched 3.1 strong innings, landing 33 of his 49 pitches for strikes and striking out five. The pitching was done in by errors, as only two of the runs were earned.

Michael Harris II stayed hot, hitting his first triple of the year. He now has a hit in every game, is hitting .353, and has driven in four runs. Jesse Franklin V had an impressive at-bat against the Shuckers Abner Uribe. Uribe was hitting 100 with ease on the radar gun and Franklin was able to get one the other way for one of his two hits on the night. Drew “S”Lugbauer ripped his second home run of the year.

Rome Braves (2-2) 1, Hudson Valley Renegades (3-1) 11

Box score

Cody Milligan, CF: 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 BB, 1 R

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 0-for-4, 2 K

Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 2B

Bryson Horne, DH: 0-for-3, 1 BB

Luis De Avila, SP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Rolddy Munoz, RP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

It was an interesting start for Luis De Avila. There was a lot to be excited about, but it was not perfect. The 20-year-old lefty was picked up from the Kansas City Royals minor leagues this offseason. He had a nice pitch mix with a low-90s fastball, effective breaking ball and sharp change when it was on. He struck out seven in 3.2 innings, but was also a bit wild (throwing 77 pitches to get 11 outs) and was a bit hittable, which mirrors his full-season debut last year with Columbia (he walked more than three per nine and was a victim of a .401 BABIP). Still, it was a debut worth noting and a left-hander to watch in the coming weeks.

Rolddy Munoz followed and was pumping hitting the upper 90s with his fastball. Unfortunately, this loaded lineup connected for two bombs of the flamethrower. Benjamin Dum, Marrick Crouse and Dylan Spain went the final three innings.

Cody Milligan continues to be unstoppable. He walked twice and hit a double, scoring the only run of the game when Cade Bunnell drove him in. Milligan has a cool 1.244 OPS through four games. Rome only mustered six hits on the night and two came from Justyn-Henry Malloy.

Augusta GreenJackets (2-2) 1, Myrtle Beach Pelicans (2-2) 2 (12 innings)

Box score

Cal Conley, SS: 1-for-5, 1 K

Stephen Paolini, RF: 1-for-4, 1 BB, 3 K

Mahki Backstrom, 1B: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 3 K

Landon Leach, SP: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K

It was another impressive Braves’ pitching debut in Augusta; this time for Landon Leach. Leach, a 22-year-old righty who signed as a minor-league free agent this past March, was dealing through five innings. He was in complete control — after hitting the Pelicans’ leadoff hitter, he retired the next seven batters. Leach, listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, struck out seven, including the final three outs in his last inning of work and only walked one. So what do we know about Leach? He was a star high-school pitcher in Canada before committing to Texas (which he would eventually forego to sign with the Twins when drafted 37th overall in the 2017 MLB draft) and touches the mid-90s with his fastball to go with a curve and change.

Former DII pitcher James Acuna (1.2 innings) and Luis Vargas (3.1 IP) got to the 11th inning unscathed, allowing no runs and combining for six strikeouts. After the Jackets finally broke through in the top of the 12th, Elison Joseph wasn’t able to keep the Pelicans off the board. He allowed both runs in the decisive 12th.

At the plate, there isn’t much to report. The GreenJackets struck out 20 times on the night and combined for just four hits. Catcher Adam Zebrowski had half the hits and drove in the only run, plating Cal Conley with a double.