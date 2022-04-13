Braves News: Braves Rout Nationals with Two Newcomers

It was a big night for righties Bryce Elder and Jackson Stephens as they helped the Braves secure a 16-4 win over the Nationals. The Braves selected Elder’s contract Tuesday afternoon, and the 22-year-old was officially set to make his first big league start.

Elder did not disappoint, as he tossed 5.2 innings, only allowing 3 runs off 6 hits. He struck out 4 and picked up his first big league win.

Jackson Stephens’ contract was also selected Tuesday afternoon, making it his first appearance in the majors in four years. Stephens came to the Braves from the Venezuelan league, where he served as a starter. In Tuesday’s matchup, however, he threw 3 innings of relief and successfully picked up the save.

Everything felt right for the Braves last night, as their pitching performance was supported by an explosive offense. The Atlanta lineup tallied 19 hits. Albies, Arcia, Duvall, Heredia, Ozuna, Riley, and Swanson each collected RBIs. It was a much needed night after the disappointment that game one brought on Monday night.

The series continues this afternoon at 12:20pm ET with Max Fried on the bump.

More Braves News:

After selecting Bryce Elder’s contract, the Braves designated catcher Chadwick Tromp for assignment. The Braves have a week to either trade Tromp, outright him on waivers, or release him.

In correspondence to selecting the contract of Jackson Stephens, reliever Jacob Webb was designated for assignment. Webb tossed a career-high 34.1 innings last season and posted a 4.19 ERA.

MLB News:

After being unclaimed on waivers, Mets RHP Yennsy Diaz has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse. Last season, Diaz put up a 5.40 ERA in 20 appearances.

Reds pitching prospect Nick Lodolo is set to make his major league debut today against the Guardians. The 24-year-old was the 7th overall pick in 2019.

The Phillies selected the contract of LHP Jeff Singer. The 28-year-old has thrown 4 shutout innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, accompanied by 4 walks.

Everything you should know about the Mets’ current injuries.

The Rays placed righties Luis Patiño and JT Chargois on the 10-day IL, the club announced on Tuesday afternoon. Patiño strained his left oblique and was pulled during the first inning of Monday’s start. There is no timetable for his return. Chargois is dealing with left oblique tightness and will be sitting out for at least a couple of weeks.