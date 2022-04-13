April 13: Nationals vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will try to score their first series win of the season when they wrap up a three-game series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park. The Braves split the first two games of the series falling 11-2 Monday before answering back with a 16-4 win behind a good debut performance by Bryce Elder.

Max Fried will make his second start of the season for the Braves in the finale while the Nationals will go with right-hander Josiah Gray.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.