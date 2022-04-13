 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Luke Jackson undergoes Tommy John surgery

By Kris Willis
Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday that reliever Luke Jackson underwent Tommy John surgery in Texas with Dr. Keith Meister performing the operation. Jackson will miss the entire 2022 season.

Jackson was slowed during the spring due to some lingering soreness. An MRI exam later revealed damage to his UCL. He reportedly considered his options, but settled on Tommy John surgery in the end. Recovery process is usually 12 months and sometimes longer. Jackson is arbitration eligible for the final time in 2022 and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Jackson was a key piece of Atlanta’s bullpen during recent seasons and played a big role in their run to a World Series championship last season. He appeared in 71 games and struck out 70 in 63 2/3 innings while posting a 1.98 ERA and a 3.66 FIP. Jackson has spent the last five seasons with the Braves and has a 3.93 ERA and a 3.71 FIP in 254 career innings.

