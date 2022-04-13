 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Max Fried exits game after line drive to knee

The Braves are trailing the Nationals 3-0.

By Kris Willis
Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Max Fried left Wednesday’s start with one out in the fifth inning after taking a line drive to the back of his knee off the bat of Nelson Cruz. Team trainer George Poulis and manager Brian Snitker came out to check on Fried who took some warm up pitches and stayed in the game. After allowing back-to-back singles to Josh Bell and Maikel Franco, Fried would exit with Poulis and was replaced by Colin McHugh.

Fried allowed seven hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and didn’t walk anyone while throwing 78 pitches.

