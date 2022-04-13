Max Fried exits game after line drive to knee

Max Fried left Wednesday’s start with one out in the fifth inning after taking a line drive to the back of his knee off the bat of Nelson Cruz. Team trainer George Poulis and manager Brian Snitker came out to check on Fried who took some warm up pitches and stayed in the game. After allowing back-to-back singles to Josh Bell and Maikel Franco, Fried would exit with Poulis and was replaced by Colin McHugh.

Max Fried exits the game alongside head trainer George Poulis.



Fried was hit in the leg by a comebacker earlier in the inning. pic.twitter.com/jSWqT7TmfX — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 13, 2022

Fried allowed seven hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and didn’t walk anyone while throwing 78 pitches.