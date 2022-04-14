SB Nation Reacts: Voters pick Braves to win NL East

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Atlanta Braves fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The 2022 regular season is underway and the Atlanta Braves just enjoyed a week’s worth of celebrations for their 2021 championship. They will begin a seven-game road trip Thursday night and are ready to turn the page and focus on the current season. The Braves will be facing what appears to be an improved NL East this season, but a whopping 59 percent of SB Nation Reacts voters predict that Atlanta will take home a fifth straight division title.

The Mets came in second with 20 percent of the vote while the Phillies were third at 17 percent. The Nationals and Marlins were at the bottom with each receiving 2 percent.

While voters predict the Braves to take care of business in the division, voters predict them to fall to the Dodgers in the NLCS. On the surface, that isn’t surprising and Los Angeles entered the NLCS in 2021 as the favorite, but we all remember how that turned out.

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers are the pick to take home the 2022 World Series title and are followed by the Blue Jays and the Braves.

To vote in future Reacts surveys and have your voice heard each week, sign up here.