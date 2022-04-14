This Day in Braves History: Uggla’s Game Winning Grand Slam Breaks Phillies hearts in a 9-6 Comeback

Braves Franchise History

1931: Jack Quin of The Brooklyn Robins became the oldest starting pitcher to start an opening day at 47 years old. He took the 7-4 loss against the Boston Braves.

2013: The Braves get out the gates on fire with an MLB best 11-1 record! They complete a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 9-0 shutout. Paul Maholm fires 7 2/3 scoreless innings while Justin Upton blasts his Major League leading seventh Home run.

2014: Braves slugging second baseman Dan Uggla crushes two home runs, including the game winning Grand Slam to complete the 9-6 come back against the Philadelphia Phillies. Uggla’s first Homer in the game came in back to back to back fashion with Evan Gattis and Andrelten Simmons. A crazy fun night for Uggla!

2016: A miserable day for the Braves. Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper mashes his 100th career homer in style his first career Grand Slam sending the Braves to their ninth consecutive loss.

2017: The Braves open their new home SunTrust Park. Ender Inciarte loves the new digs as he collects the first hit, run scored and home run. His big night would help lead the Braves to victory 5-2 over the San Diego Padres.

2018: The Braves bullpen crumbles blowing 10-5 in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs in unthinkable frigid weather. Then manager Joe Maddon said the game should have never been played with 24 mile an hour winds and just 38 degrees. Braves pitcher Peter Moylan said it was like trying to throw a cue ball no one could grip the baseball thus the Chicago Cubs were able to complete the massive comeback to add salt in the wound the nine run eighth inning only had three hits and all the runs came with two outs in the inning. The Braves would go on to lose 14-10.

MLB History

1993: the first ever Australian pitcher and catcher combo with the Milwaukee Brewers. left hander Graeme Lloyd and Catcher Dave Nilsson.

1999: New York Mets closer John Franco becomes the second relief pitcher Major League history to reach 400 career saves in a 4-1 over the Florida Marlins by striking out the side.

2001: The Cincinnati Reds score for the 175th consecutive game setting a National League record for most games played without being shoutout. coincidentally enough they broke the record by shutting out the New York Mets 1-0.