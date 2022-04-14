Braves News: Offense falters in 3-1 loss, Luke Jackson has Tommy John surgery

The Braves continued to suffer from a string of bad batted ball luck this season as they lost a game to the Nationals 3-1, in which they had more walks, a higher team xBA, and a higher team xwOBA. Three of the team’s four losses this season have come in games in which Atlanta has out-xwOBA’d their opponent. This is a frustrating series of events against bad teams that have played mostly like bad teams against Atlanta early in the season. Fortunately, a 3-4 record is far from disastrous and the underlying performance is much more predictive of future outcomes, but banking some unjustified losses is never good. At least Austin Riley continues to be ablaze at the plate.

Austin Riley gets the Braves on the board with his second home run of the season! pic.twitter.com/cHUy2fWoHv — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 13, 2022

Regardless, the Braves will now head on a road trip out west, which is never an easy task, starting against the Padres on Thursday.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from yesterday

Luke Jackson had Tommy John surgery, which confirmed what was the widely suspected outcome of his injury. We all wish him the best in his recovery.

Max Fried exited Wednesday’s game against the Nationals in the sixth inning after being hit in the leg with a comebacker, but after the game said he was fine and expected to make his next start on schedule.

The Braves begin a four game series against the Padres on Thursday.

MLB News

Here is a fun piece on the Phillies’ horrible defense from Fangraphs.

Here are some injury updates from around the league on Lucas Giolito, Javy Baez, Luis Patino, Eloy Jimenez, and more.

Clayton Kershaw was pulled after seven perfect innings in his first start of the season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three homers against the Yankees, despite a hand injury.