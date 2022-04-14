Starting Nine: Luke Jackson has success story to lean after Tommy John surgery

ATLANTA — It was ring season at Truist Park — both in its joyously gaudy and replica forms — as the Braves rang in the 2022 season in full celebration mode during their seven-game home stand.

On a bullpen whose depth is proving key after losing a key member for the season, Matt Olson’s early impact and more with the first week in the rearview.

The latest update on Braves standout reliever Luke Jackson ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Wglz6vnlP3 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 13, 2022

1. A Tommy John success story, A.J. Minter provides solace for Luke Jackson

When the call came from Braves trainer George Poulis, A.J. Minter was right there beside Luke Jackson, his spring training roommate. Jackson’s season was over, an MRI showing the right-hander had damaged the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm.

He underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, with an expected year-long rehab process to follow, a reality Minter is all too familiar with.

“I told him, going through Tommy John, it’s more mental more than physical,” Minter said. “The recovery rate’s pretty successful ... the hardest part is being patient and not rushing it. Just kind of getting through the whole process.”

The lefty had the procedure in 2015 as a junior at Texas A&M, which proved to be the end of his collegiate career. Minter tried to provide some solace for Jackson, who led Atlanta’s bullpen with a 1.98 ERA over 63 2/3 innings last season and stranded 90.2 percent of runners. Part of the Night Shift crew that was so critical the championship run, Jackson appeared in 11 games in the postseason, which included 3 2/3 scoreless innings in the World Series.

“I just tried to be there for him as much as I could,” Minter said. “He obviously asked me questions going through Tommy John and everything that comes with it. Just tried to tell him and be really honest with him and say ‘Hey, it’s not going to be easy. It’s not going to be fun.” But it seems like everything kind of goes through it eventually as a pitcher, nowadays. ‘Hopefully,’ I told him, ‘You’re going to come back stronger. You’re going to come back healthier and throwing harder, hopefully and be even more of a dominant pitcher.”

It compounds things that Jackson’s injury came in his final year of arbitration. He was headed toward a hearing, with Jackson requesting $4 million and the team filing at $3.6 million. The second-longest tenured Braves pitcher — Jackson made his debut with the team on April 17, 2017, 16 days after Minter — he’s set become a free agent after the season. That leaves the potential that Jackson threw his last pitch for the Braves when he got the Astros’ Jose Altuve to pop out in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the World Series, but already, Minter says the fun-loving righty’s absence has created a hole in the clubhouse.

“It’s tough losing Luke, just in the locker room more than anything,” Minter said. “It’s unfortunate when it happened.”

2. In full Stride(r), Pt. I

If there’s a silver lining to the loss of a staple in the Braves’ bullpen, it’s that they were quite literally built for it. General manager Alex Anthopoulos took a strength and made it stronger, adding Kenley Jansen, Collin McHugh and Tyler Thornburg.

Even with Jackson sidelined, Atlanta took the field on Opening Day with four relief options who ranked in the top 50 in 2021 in win probability added. The Brewers were the only team that had more than two such relievers.

“Alex did a good job going out getting guys set out in the bullpen,” We were already set, but injuries are going to happen. Us going out there getting depth and experienced guys is just going to make us better.”

It’s also helped that one of the organization’s top prospects has proved more than capable of stepping up in the early goings.

Flame-throwing Spencer Strider, MLB pipeline’s No. 2 player in the Braves system, has tossed more innings (5 1/3) than any Atlanta reliever through seven games, while leading the team in strikeouts (eight) and with an average fastball (98.6 mph) that ranks seventh in the majors.

“He’s stepped right it,” Minter said. “He looks like a guy that’s been out there a few years. Just the demeanor, confidence and, obviously, the stuff is pretty good.”

It’s the fastball that opens eyes, with Strider’s aforementioned velocity topping the Braves. He also led them last season at 97.9 mph in 2 1/3 innings over two regular-season October appearances, giving the 23-year-old right-hander the team’s highest average on the pitch since Mauricio Cabrera (100.7 mph) in 2016.

But it’s the development of Strider’s secondary pitches — which he put on a focus on when he reached Double-A Mississippi during his sprint through four levels before debuting in the majors on Oct. 1 last season — as the biggest change in his development.

So far, he’s generating an 85.7 percent whiff rate on his slider, setting up a fastball that has hit triple digits four times and has held opponents to a .188 average.

“I think when I got to Double-A, the fastball wasn’t as overpowering and so I was able to develop my offspeed a lot more to get better reads on the fastball so the offspeed was playing more accurately,” Strider said. “Closer to how it’s played at this level. Pretty much everything I worked on at Double-A, which was my biggest adjustment period, has stuck here and helped me get to this point and led to my success.”

Strider came up big in Monday’s series opener against the Nationals, allowing one run over 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and three walks after Huascar Ynoa struggled.

It’s those kinds of performances that are crucial, both in his helping a bullpen that’s a key cog down in Jackson and endearing himself to a tight-knit group of veteran arms.

“I think it takes time to earn anybody’s respect,” Strider said. “(Monday) night, going out and, tough situation, just pitching and getting outs. That kind of stuff means a lot to the team. Ynoa struggled and we kind of had to pick him up and save some of those bigger guys (in the bullpen). That kind of stuff carries, I think definitely carries some weight.”

3. In full Stride(r), Pt. II

After a swinging strike to get Nelson Cruz down 1-2 in the count, Strider tried an 86.9 mph slider down and in, and Cruz just flipped it foul. He went back to fastball at 99.2 mph, and that went foul, too.

On and on it went during the fourth inning Monday, the Braves’ rookie facing a seven-time All-Star in Cruz, who was a day removed from hitting his 450th career home run. After Strider got Cruz to two strikes, the veteran fouled off five pitches, until the young righty — on the 11th pitch of the at-bat — bounced a slider in front of the plate to issue a walk.

It was an eye-opening experience for Strider, who was seeing a big-league hitter for the 13th time in the regular season as he faced Cruz, who was in his 7,758th career at-bat.

“It’s pretty cool to have a guy like Nelson Cruz step into the box and just battle it out,” Strider said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out; I ended up walking him. I’d rather not throw that many pitches, just let him go on his way and get to the next guy and he beat me right there.”

.@mattolson21's first home run as a Brave has left the building!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/OiXuY9oggg — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 10, 2022

4. Matt Olson making an immediate impact

If there was any outside noise in Matt Olson stepping into the shoes of a former MVP, the Braves new first baseman doesn’t appear to be letting it impact his game.

Small sample sizes being what they are, the early returns on the 28-year-old All-Star, traded for and signed to an extension while Freddie Freeman’s free agency played out, have been spectacular. He’s in the top five in the National League in fWAR (0.5) and eighth in wRC+ (235) in hitting .391/.548/.609 with a home run, two doubles and eight walks.

Hitless in four trips to the plate Wednesday, Olson had been on base 17 times through the first six games, which is — and apologies for another reference to a player that for the time being are going to be inescapable for Olson — one behind the Atlanta-era record of 18 set by Freeman to start the 2018 season.

5. Marcell Ozuna getting his groove back

When Marcell Ozuna was on the field for 48 games in a 2021 season that included breaking his fingers and facing a domestic violence investigation, he struggled. He hit just .213 with a .645 OPS and just seven home runs in 208 plate appearances.

The success of 2021, when he made miming selfies a fixture in leading the NL in home runs and RBI, was absent. But Ozuna is recapturing that success of his first year in Atlanta, hitting his first two home runs Tuesday night. While he went hitless Wednesday, Ozuna got to five extra-base hits in six games, a total that took him 26 games last season.

Ozuna is producing some serious exit velocity, with a 95.5 mph average that’s in the top eight percent in the league and has a 69.9 percent hard-hit rate that’s in the top five percent.

The defense remains a sore subject, with an arm that isn’t what it once was when Ozuna was a Gold Glove winner with the Marlins in 2017, but it figures to be something the Braves are going to have to live. When Ronald Acuña Jr. makes his expected return in the first week of May, he’s going to trade time between a spot in the outfield and at designated hitter, meaning Ozuna is going to need to play in the field if it means rolling out the optimum version of the lineup.

But if Ozuna is hitting like it’s 2020, when he finished the 60-game season with a 1.067 and 178 wRC+, it will be a comfortable trade off.

6. The clear choice for leading man ... for now

When Ronald Acuña Jr. makes his return, he’s all but certain to reclaim his spot at the top of the batting order, but in the interim, it’s all but become Ozzie Albies’ spot to lose.

Many projected that it would be Eddie Rosario at leadoff against right-handers, with Albies hitting first against lefties. That’s exactly how it played out through the first four games, as Rosario was atop the order against the Reds’ Tyler Mahle, Vladimir Gutiérrez and Hunter Greene (all righties), while Albies led off vs. Cincinnati’s Reiver Sanmartin and Nationals’ Josh Rogers and Patrick Corbin (both lefties).

But Wednesday proved a turning point, as Albies hit first with the Nationals starting righty Josiah Gray. It was the first time the switch-hitter — who has a career .947 OPS against lefties compared to .752 with a righty on the mound — had been the Braves’ No. 1 hitter vs. a right-hander since Sept. 17 of last season.

It helps that Albies has been 4-of-13 with two doubles and a home run at leadoff (yes, that homer was off position player Dee Strange-Gordon) going into the series finale vs. the Nationals. He’d get one hit Wednesday in four plate appearances with a walk.

Rosario, meanwhile, was hitting a paltry .091 with one hit in 12 plate appearances. While he was successful in the postseason, hitting .400 with a homer and two doubles at leadoff, the spot had been against career type for Rosario, who entered 2022 with one game atop the order in his career, and whose career high on-base percentage (.323 in 2015) wouldn’t have been in the top 40 among leadoff men in 2021.

Max Fried exits the game alongside head trainer George Poulis.



Fried was hit in the leg by a comebacker earlier in the inning. pic.twitter.com/jSWqT7TmfX — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 13, 2022

7. What to make of Max Fried’s first starts?

The truncated spring appears to be having its effect on starting pitchers, with the Padres’ Yu Darvish (10.57 ERA), Phillies’ Aaron Nola (6.75) and Yankees’ Gerrit Cole (5.59) those struggling in their first two outings.

That means Max Fried has company, as the MLB’s second-half ERA leader posting a 5.73 ERA through two starts. After being a victim of weak contact against the Reds in the opener, Fried exited Wednesday against the Nationals after a Nelson Cruz comebacker hit his right hamstring. He’d allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The two earned runs against the Nationals were an improvement over the five he yielded against the Reds, but after giving up eight hits to Cincinnati, Fried has now given up 15 hits in two starts. He hasn’t allowed that many in back-to-back games since getting tagged for 16 by the Pirates and Marlins on July 5 and 10 of 2020.

If you’re looking for a positive sign that he’s ready to look like the ace he did last season, Fried had a 9.00 ERA two starts into 2021, and those aforementioned July starts were his last before he went on that second-half surge when he had a 1.74 ERA.

Kyle Wright, Wicked 85mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/WmyJIAX8pE — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 10, 2022

8. Wright’s stuff is, well ... right

Who had Kyle Wright spinning the Braves’ first shoutout?

As the Braves hit the road for a seven-game west coast swing through San Diego and Los Angeles, the former first-round pick, who has yet to stick at the major league level, did exactly that and set the stage for a potentially big season for the 26-year-old.

Wright struck out six in throwing six scoreless innings against the Reds last Saturday. He is set to pitch Friday against the Padres, and that’s where things will begin to get interesting.

San Diego may be without Fernando Tatis Jr., but remains dangerous, as veterans Jurickson Profar (1.241 OPS) and Eric Hosmer (.959) are off to hot starts. Wright hasn’t posted consecutive starts with two runs or less at the MLB level since 2020, when he followed six scoreless vs. the Mets on Sept. 20 with 6 2/3 with two runs allowed against the Red Sox before silencing the Marlins for six innings in the Division Series.

Part of that has been about the opportunities, as Wright hasn’t made starts on normal rest in the majors since the 2020 postseason.

It’s early, and Ynoa looking like his two-pitch arsenal is catching up with him as a starter only helps Wright’s case in sticking in the rotation, but how Wright follows early success is going to be a storyline to watch.

9. Streaking in San Diego

As the Braves hit the road for San Diego — which Ron Burgundy so memorably told us German for “whale’s vagina” — they’ll be looking to do something they haven’t done in 11 years. They’ll also be out to continue something that ties to another Will Ferrell, Frank “The Tank” Ricard, who hit the streets with one thing in mind.

Streaking.

Winners of the last two series at Petco Park and the last six games in that stadium, Atlanta dropped eight straight sets in San Diego from 2011-18, including 12 consecutive games during that span. Before that, they were winners of seven series in a row.