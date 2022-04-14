Charlie Morton, Braves set to begin road trip against the Padres

The Atlanta Braves will continue a stretch of 14 straight games Thursday night when they begin a seven-game west coast trip against the San Diego Padres. The Braves went 3-4 on their opening homestand splitting a four-game series with the Reds before dropping two of three to the Nationals.

It is a small sample, but Atlanta’s opening homestand was inconsistent. Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa failed to get past three innings in their debut starts. Those short outings forced the debut and addition of Bryce Elder to the rotation. Spencer Strider has been impressive out of the bullpen as well.

Offensively things have been more of a mixed bag. The top of the order is off to a great start, including new first baseman Matt Olson who is hitting .391/.548/.609 with eight walks. He’s already been worth 0.5 fWAR through seven games. The bottom of the order has seen its share of struggles. Eddie Rosario is off to a 1-for-20 start at the plate and has been shaky in right field. Dansby Swanson is 4-for-25 and leads the majors with 13 strikeouts.

Thursday’s series opener will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Charlie Morton and San Diego’s Joe Musgrove. Morton was sharp in his debut allowing two hits and two runs over 5 1/3 innings while showing no ill-effects from the broken leg that he suffered in Game 1 of the World Series. He had a 3.06 ERA and a 2.98 FIP in 88 1/3 innings away from Truist Park last season. Musgrove was equally effective allowing five hits and two runs over six innings to go along with eight strikeouts in his debut against the Diamondbacks.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 8:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, April 14, 8 :10 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, California

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan