Braves vs Padres game thread

The Atlanta Braves head to the west coast where they will begin a seven-game road trip with a four-game series against the San Diego Padres. Charlie Morton will make his second start of the season for the Braves while the Padres will counter with right-hander Joe Musgrove.

Ozzie Albies is back in the leadoff spot for the Braves in Thursday’s game. Travis d’Arnaud slots into the fifth spot of the order and will be behind the plate. Alex Dickerson is in the lineup as the DH and will be hitting eighth.

The first road trip of the season starts tonight in San Diego!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/VQBM3JtOrc — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 14, 2022

For the Padres, Manny Machado will be at third base and hitting third. Luke Voit is the DH and will hit fifth while rookie C.J. Abrams gets the start at shortstop and will be hitting ninth.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to begin at 8:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.