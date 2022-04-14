April 14: Braves vs Padres

After wrapping up a 3-4 homestand, the Atlanta Braves will head out on the road for the first time in 2022 for a four-game series against the San Diego Padres. Atlanta split a four-game series with the Reds and then dropped two of three to the Nationals. They are in the midst of a stretch of 14-straight games to begin the season.

Charlie Morton will make his second start of the season in the opener and will be looking to build off of a solid debut. The Padres will counter with right-hander Joe Musgrove who also turned in a good performance in his first start against Arizona.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 8:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.