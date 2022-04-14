Bryce Elder will start Sunday’s game in San Diego

Bryce Elder had a solid debut for the Atlanta Braves and will stay in the rotation and start Sunday’s series finale per The Athletic’s David O’Brien. Brian Snitker informed reporters during Thursday’s pregame media session. The move will give Huascar Ynoa an additional day of rest.

#Braves’ Bryce Elder will make his second start Sunday at San Diego, Brian Snitker said. It’ll allow Ynoa to have extra day of rest. Elder will be on regular rest after his outstanding debut performance Tuesday. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) April 14, 2022

Elder made his major league debut Tuesday against the Nationals and allowed six hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings. He was pressed into service after two straight short outings by Ian Anderson and Ynoa that taxed the bullpen. Elder will be on regular rest Sunday.

Ynoa allowed seven hits and five runs in just three innings in his debut against Washington. He walked two and struck out four. Pushing him back a day would line him up to pitch Monday’s series opener in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.