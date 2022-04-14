Braves’ early season struggles continue, get thumped 12-1 by Padres

The Braves’ early season funk continued in San Diego on Thursday night as the club fell to the Padres, 12-1.

In what has become a frustrating theme during the first week of the season, Charlie Morton struggled in the early innings and allowed three runs to score in the first. With the bases loaded and two outs, Eric Hosmer blooped a ball into center field to plate two. Wil Myers then singled to make it 3-0.

Morton’s struggles continued in the second as C.J. Abrams led the inning with a homer, followed by back-to-back-to-back two-out hits to push the deficit to 5-0.

Morton saved the bullpen and made it through five innings, although the Braves’ bats remained quiet for the third time in four days. Sean Newcomb entered the sixth and promptly waived the white flag, allowing two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Will Smith was on his way to a clean 7th inning when Eddie Rosario committed a brutal error in right field, and it was followed by a Manny Machado homer to make it 9-0. Tyler Thornburg gave up three runs — one earned — in the eighth as even Ozzie Albies committed a rare error.

Albies homered in the top of the 9th to plate the club’s lone run. It was a night to forget.

The series continues Friday night as Kyle Wright is set to face MacKenzie Gore in his big league debut. First pitch at 9:40pm ET.