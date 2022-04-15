This Day in Braves History; Hank Aaron has his number retired by the Atlanta Braves.

Braves History

1947: Jackie Robinson makes his debut for the Brooklyn dodgers. He went 0-for-3 but scored the game winning run i and had 11 defensive putouts in a 5-3 victory the Boston Braves.

1954: Hank Aaron collects his first two career hits in a 7-6 victory over the Saint Louis Cardinals.

1977: Hank Aaron has his number retired by the Atlanta Braves. He is the first player in Major League history to have his number retired by two teams. The Milwaukee Brewers the other.

MLB History

1993: Sparky Anderson wins his 2,000th career game as Detroit Tigers manager in a victory over the Oakland A’s.

1997: On the 50th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier, commissioner Bud Selig announces that Jackie Robinson number 42 would be retired for every Major League team.

2000: Cal Ripken Jr record his 3,000th career hit against the Minnesota Twins and pitcher Hector Carrasco. He also became the seventh player in Major League history to have 3,000 hits and 400 homers.

2009: For the first time, everyone wears the jersey number 42 to honor Jackie Robinson.

2009: Texas Rangers infielder Ian Kinsler becomes the first player in 119 years to go 6-for-6 while hitting for the cycle in a 19 -6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.