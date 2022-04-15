Braves News: Nothing Doing for Atlanta in Series Opener

The Braves fell to 3-5 on the season after a 12-1 loss to the Padres on Thursday night.

Charlie Morton struggled early, giving up 3 runs in the first inning. He had some issues controlling the ball early on, surrendering 3 walks and hitting 2 batsmen. Morton managed to toss 5 innings and was charged 5 runs before handing the ball to Sean Newcomb.

The only sign of life for Atlanta’s lineup was a solo homer off the bat of Ozzie Albies in the ninth inning.

The Braves look to bounce back today at 9:40pm ET with Kyle Wright on the bump.

Braves News:

Bryce Elder is set to start Sunday’s series finale versus the Padres in order to give Huascar Ynoa an extra day of rest. In his major league debut, Elder held the Nationals to 3 runs in 5.2 innings.

MLB News:

The Rays promoted RHP Phoenix Sanders to the major league roster. This will be the 26-year-old’s first appearance on a big league roster.

The White Sox agreed to a minor league deal with RHP Scott Blewett. He will play with Double-A Birmingham. Last season, with Triple-A Omaha, Blewett posted a 6.39 ERA in 69 frames.

The Pirates and CF Bryan Reynolds avoided arbitration after agreeing to a two-year contract with a $13.5M guarantee.

The Phillies announced several roster moves ahead of yesterday’s matchup with the Marlins.

The Cardinals are in talks with LF Tyler O’Neill over a multi-year extension. O’Neill is the Cards’ only arb-eligible player that has not reached an agreement for the 2022 season. The arbitration hearing is scheduled for the first week of May.

The Blue Jays placed OF Teoscar Hernandez on the 10-day IL after a left oblique strain. Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo told reporters that it doesn’t appear to be as severe as trainers initially thought.

The Nationals called up OF Donovan Casey from Triple-A on Thursday. Through 1563 minor league plate appearances, Casey slashed .278/.337/.464.

The Padres placed Blake Snell on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 11, with a left adductor strain.