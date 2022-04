The Braves have the rings and the title defense is underway.

A week in, Matt Olson and Austin Riley are hot and Dansby Swanson and Atlanta’s designated hitter are not.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss, plus dive into the Padres and Dodgers series and bask in the glory of Travis d’Arnaud’s hit by pitch and Guillermo Heredia begin Guillermo Heredia.

