April 15: Braves vs Padres

The Atlanta Braves will try to snap a two-game losing streak Friday night when they continue a four-game series against the San Diego Padres. Atlanta will be trying to put the series opener behind them after falling 12-1 and pretty much failing in every aspect of the game. Charlie Morton allowed five runs early and the bullpen didn’t provide much relief. The Braves committed three errors in the field, including two by outfielder Eddie Rosario and they managed just six hits with their only run coming on a ninth inning solo home run by Ozzie Albies.

Kyle Wright will try to build off of a strong debut start when he takes the mound on Friday. The Padres will go with left-handed pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore who will be making his major league debut.

Friday’s game has a 9:40 p.m. ET start time and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.