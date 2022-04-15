Braves vs Padres game thread

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak Friday night when they continue a four-game series against the San Diego Padres. Atlanta fell in the opener 12-1 in what was arguably their worst all-around effort of the season. Kyle Wright will make his second start of the season for the Braves while the Padres will go with rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

Brian Snitker shaking his outfield alignment up for Friday’s game. Orlando Arcia will start in left field with Marcell Ozuna slotting in as the DH. Guillermo Heredia starts in right field over Eddie Rosario who committed two errors in Thursday’s loss.

For the Padres, Manny Machado moves up to the second spot in the order. C.J. Abrams will start in right field and hit eighth while Ha-Seong Kim gets the start at shortstop and will hit ninth.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.